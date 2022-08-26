fbpx

White House calls meeting with college officials on how to curb monkeypox on campus

By
August 26, 2022
In Higher Ed, News, public health
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Jennifer Shutt
Load More In Higher Ed

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Biden to wipe out $10,000 in student loan debt for many borrowers

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will cancel up to $20,000 in federal… [...]

NC charter school managed by national for-profit firm cited for failure to serve students with disabilities

State says Cary’s Cardinal Charter Academy must offer compensatory education to children denied services required by… [...]

Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount

Colorado’s election officials, like so many across the country, faced a surge of violent threats after… [...]

Mountaire chicken slaughter plant overwhelming Siler City wastewater treatment facility, which has incurred 80 violations, $110K in fines

State has imposed a moratorium on the Siler City facility for chronic noncompliance, preventing new sewer… [...]

Free, simple tax filing puts interest of Americans above corporate profits 

Paying taxes is our civic duty. The government’s duty is to make it as easy and… [...]

State Supreme Court issues a limited, well-reasoned check on rogue legislatures

As you may have heard by now, the North Carolina Supreme Court issued one of its… [...]

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree…

The post The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Dems need to grab the high ground of freedom

As an ad guy I’m used to working on tightly choreographed brand campaigns, so I get… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
White House calls meeting with college officials on how to curb monkeypox on campus