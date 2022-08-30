fbpx

If anti-trans lawmakers got their way, I might not be alive today

By
August 30, 2022
In Commentary

The author explains why laws targeting transgender youth for discrimination contribute to despair and suicide. Image: AdobeStock

More than half young trans people have contemplated suicide. Now a third of us could lose the care that’s been proven to prevent it.

In states across the country, small-minded lawmakers are pushing cruel, vicious new bills targeting transgender children.

These bills threaten to ban everything from medical care to even acknowledging the existence of trans people in the classroom. Many threaten parents and medical providers with prosecution. And all of them put the lives of young trans people at risk.

If these laws had been passed when I was transitioning, I might not be alive today.

As a trans student in middle school, I was dehumanized. I endured harassment, abuse, and physical violence for which I was the one punished. Even worse, my school responded to my coming out with harmful new policies.

For example, I was banned from the bathrooms. Instead of using the girls’ room near my classrooms, I had to go down two flights of stairs, across an open courtyard, into another school building, and all the way to the end of another building to use the nurse’s office bathroom.

This took so long that teachers began denying me permission to even go.

This kind of treatment takes a terrible toll. A national survey by the Trevor Project found that 42 percent of youth who identified as LGBTQI+ contemplated suicide in 2020 — a figure that rose to 52 percent for trans kids in particular.

What made the difference for me was getting age-appropriate, gender-affirming care.

That’s exactly what all the major medical associations agree should be the standard of care for trans and non-binary children. Studies are also clear that with the support of families and schools and communities, the rates of suicide and suicidal ideations among LGBTQI+ children decrease dramatically.

Unfortunately, a third of trans young people — my peers — face losing access to this care because of these terrible new proposals.

As of this spring, at least 15 Republican-led states had enacted or were considering laws that ban gender-affirming care for people under 18. (In Alabama, North Carolina, and Oklahoma, lawmakers are trying to restrict it even for 18-20 year-olds.)

These bills openly endorse harmful discrimination, including banning trans kids from public restrooms and school sports, and prohibiting them from listing their gender identity on vital personal records like driver’s licenses and birth certificates.

Disturbingly, at least 10 of these states would deputize our neighbors and the general public to report doctors who give trans patients proper medical care, or children who openly identify as trans at school.

And most draconian of all, some of these bills threaten medical providers, parents and caregivers of trans children with felonies.

A bill that passed the Idaho House would sentence medical providers who offered gender-affirming care to life in prison. It would even prohibit parents from taking their kids out of state to get care.

Being trans is both joyful and painful. The joy comes from finally being seen for who we’ve always known ourselves to be. The pain comes from others misunderstanding and denying our identities — especially when this ignorance becomes legislation trying to erase us.

The infamous “Don’t Say Gay” law in Florida prohibits even talking, in age-appropriate ways, about different gender identities and sexual orientations. A dozen more states are working on emulating this dangerous, homophobic, and transphobic law.

All of these bills put LGBTQI+ families at risk. They put big red bullseyes on the backs of children, families, educators, and medical professionals — and they encourage everyone else to fire.

Everyone deserves the rights afforded to us as human beings. Especially children.

Sage Dolan-Sandrino is a changemaker, creator, director. This commentary was first published by the Daily Montanan.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Sage Dolan-Sandrino
Load More In Commentary

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
‘The End of Isolation Tour’ and the push to end solitary confinement in North Carolina prisons

How three performances of a play relate to efforts to end solitary in North Carolina It’s… [...]

Monday numbers: Two days ahead of pivotal Leandro court hearing, a look at the state of NC education funding

Well, that’s a wrap on the Summer of 2022. Students and teachers on the traditional calendar… [...]

How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election

Republican candidates who claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump have been nominated… [...]

One thing is certain after the state Supreme Court ruling on constitutional amendments – more court hearings

North Carolina Republicans’ long desire to impose a photo identification requirement to vote has been threatened… [...]

Successful public schools: More than just providers of a sound basic education

What is the purpose of a public school system? Twenty-five years ago, in its landmark Leandro… [...]

Partisan ‘election observers’ insist on a closer look

The post Partisan ‘election observers’ insist on a closer look appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Free, simple tax filing puts interest of Americans above corporate profits 

Paying taxes is our civic duty. The government’s duty is to make it as easy and… [...]

State Supreme Court issues a limited, well-reasoned check on rogue legislatures

As you may have heard by now, the North Carolina Supreme Court issued one of its… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
If anti-trans lawmakers got their way, I might not be alive today