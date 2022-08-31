fbpx

Unaffiliated voters sue to change NC law barring them from the state elections board

August 31, 2022
Tyler Daye. Photo submitted

North Carolina has more unaffiliated voters than it does Democrats or Republicans, but people who claim no party affiliation cannot serve on the state Board of Elections.

A federal lawsuit filed by Common Cause seeks to change that. The organization is suing Republican legislative leaders to get unaffiliated voters membership to the board that sets statewide elections policies. Lawyers for the GOP legislators had not replied to the suit as of Monday.

Unaffiliated voter registration has been climbing since the early 1990s.  The number of unaffiliated voters surpassed registered Democrats in March. Republicans are now the third largest group.

Tyler Daye, one of the lawsuit’s plaintiffs, said in an interview the law requiring Board of Elections members to belong to a political party unfairly excludes the largest pool of registered voters and misses out on their perspectives. Daye works for Common Cause as a civic engagement manager.

“It’s important that those who are unaffiliated have a voice on that board,” he said.

Party identification is central to the law governing Board of Elections membership. Under the law, governor appoints members from lists submitted by the two parties with the most registrants – the Democratic and Republican parties. The nominees must be affiliated with the party that puts forth their names. No more than three members can come from the same party, so the governor’s party usually holds three seats of the five seats.

The make-up of the state elections board was the subject of a drawn-out battle between the Republican-controlled legislature and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in his first term. The elections board went through several iterations, including as a nine-member board with four Democrats, four Republicans and one unaffiliated member before returning to a five-member, 3-2 board.

The lawsuit says that the law penalizes people for their political views and means to “entrench Democratic and Republican parties in power.”

Younger voters are driving the growth in unaffiliated registration, according to an analysis by Catawba College political scientist Michael Bitzer. Nearly half of voters ages 17 to 24 are unaffiliated, Bitzer wrote in March. Forty-two percent of voters ages 25 to 40 are unaffiliated.

Daye, 26, said that restricting Board of Elections service to members of two parties means barring membership to a broad swath of younger people who have chosen not to register with a political party.

Daye was a registered Democrat until earlier this year.

“Over time, I came to think, especially with the extreme polarization that we’ve seen, I just felt I just didn’t want to be labeled anymore,” he said. “I have issues that I care about just like everybody else. I just felt as though the party system, we’re so divided today, I just didn’t want to be labeled one way or the other.”

Support Our Work
