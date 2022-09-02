NC Board of Elections rejects residency challenge and vote to keep Democratic state Senate candidate on the ballot

The state Board of Elections voted 3-2 along party lines to keep Democrat Valerie Jordan on the ballot in state Senate district 3, rejecting a claim that she does not live in the district.

With its vote Friday, the board reversed an earlier 3-2 decision by the Currituck County Board of Elections that Jordan did not meet the residency requirement.

Senate district 3 in northeast North Carolina is one of the few that may help determine whether Senate Republicans can pick up two seats in the 50-member chamber to win back their veto-proof majority this year. In 2020 statewide elections, Democrats had a slight edge in the district, according to redistricting data. President Joe Biden won 50.6% of the vote, to former President Donald Trump’s 48.4%. Democrat Cal Cunningham won 50.3% of the district’s votes in the 2020 U.S. Senate race, while incumbent U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis won 46.4%.

Hanig of Currituck County was appointed to the state Senate a few days ago. He had been a two-term member of the state House and a member of that chamber’s far-right Freedom Caucus.

He filed the residency protest last month, claiming that Jordan lives in Raleigh rather than in Warrenton. At the hearing in Currituck County, Hanig testified that Jordan’s cars were parked outside her Raleigh house for 23 consecutive nights in July and August. Jordan is a member of the state Board of Transportation and Hanig noted that her bio on the agency website calls Jordan “a longtime Raleigh resident.”

Jordan testified at the Currituck hearing that she considered moving back to Warrenton in 2020 when she was spending most of her time there caring for her ill mother. She said she decided to move back to Warrenton in December 2020 to be close to her family after her mother’s death.

Her 2020 tax returns show a Warrenton address, she registered to vote in Warren County in 2020, registered her cars there, and updated the address on her license in early 2021, according to exhibits. To account for the days she spent in Raleigh this summer, Jordan said she wanted to spend time with her grandson.

Republican state elections board member Stacy “Four” Eggers wanted to send the issue back to the Currituck board to correct deficiencies in its order but said state board should not substitute its judgement for the county board’s judgement.

John Wallace, Jordan’s lawyer, said the burden was on Hanig to prove that Jordan hadn’t established her residence in Warren County, and that Hanig did not meet it.

Hanig can appeal, but time is short.

Ballot printing has been delayed during the protest. To meet next Friday’s deadline for sending out ballots, they have to start printing them by Wednesday morning, said state board attorney Paul Cox.

Republish