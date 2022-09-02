fbpx

NC Board of Elections rejects residency challenge and vote to keep Democratic state Senate candidate on the ballot

By
September 2, 2022
In News

The state Board of Elections voted 3-2 along party lines to keep Democrat Valerie Jordan on the ballot in state Senate district 3, rejecting a claim that she does not live in the district.

With its vote Friday, the board reversed an earlier 3-2 decision by the Currituck County Board of Elections that Jordan did not meet the residency requirement.

Sen. Bobby Hanig

Sen. Bobby Hanig

Senate district 3 in northeast North Carolina is one of the few that may help determine whether Senate Republicans can pick up two seats in the 50-member chamber to win back their veto-proof majority this year.  In 2020 statewide elections, Democrats had a slight edge in the district, according to redistricting data. President Joe Biden won 50.6% of the vote, to former President Donald Trump’s 48.4%. Democrat Cal Cunningham won 50.3% of the district’s votes in the 2020 U.S. Senate race, while incumbent U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis won 46.4%.

Hanig of Currituck County was appointed to the state Senate a few days ago. He had been a two-term member of the state House and a member of that chamber’s far-right Freedom Caucus.

He filed the residency protest last month, claiming that Jordan lives in Raleigh rather than in Warrenton. At the hearing in Currituck County, Hanig testified that Jordan’s cars were parked outside her Raleigh house for 23 consecutive nights in July and August. Jordan is a member of the state Board of Transportation and Hanig noted that her bio on the agency website calls Jordan “a longtime Raleigh resident.”

Jordan testified at the Currituck hearing that she considered moving back to Warrenton in 2020 when she was spending most of her time there caring for her ill mother. She said she decided to move back to Warrenton in December 2020 to be close to her family after her mother’s death.

Her 2020 tax returns show a Warrenton address, she registered to vote in Warren County in 2020, registered her cars there, and updated the address on her license in early 2021, according to exhibits.  To account for the days she spent in Raleigh this summer, Jordan said she wanted to spend time with her grandson.

Republican state elections board member Stacy “Four” Eggers wanted to send the issue back to the Currituck board to correct deficiencies in its order but said state board should not substitute its judgement for the county board’s judgement.

John Wallace, Jordan’s lawyer, said the burden was on Hanig to prove that Jordan hadn’t established her residence in Warren County, and that Hanig did not meet it.

Hanig can appeal, but time is short.

Ballot printing has been delayed during the protest. To meet next Friday’s deadline for sending out ballots, they have to start printing them by Wednesday morning, said state board attorney Paul Cox.

 

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Lynn Bonner
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
508 years: The cumulative amount of time hurricane survivors have been displaced from their homes

ReBuild NC also revises -- upward -- expenditures on motels, other temporary housing for hurricane survivors… [...]

State Supreme Court asked to direct NC lawmakers to fully fund Leandro education plan

After 28 years of legal wrangling, North Carolina’s lawmakers continue to fail children by not adequately… [...]

Community members turn out in force to oppose proposed Yadkin granite mine

Board of Commissioners issues final ruling on controversial proposal to rezone 495 acres Craig Justus stood… [...]

Biden touts public safety policy in visit to Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — President Joe Biden knocked defenders of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the… [...]

Child poverty estimates point to a record low in 2021 – here’s how it could have been even lower

The U.S. government will likely report in September 2022 that for 2021 its most accurate measure… [...]

Successful public schools: More than just providers of a sound basic education

What is the purpose of a public school system? Twenty-five years ago, in its landmark Leandro… [...]

Partisan ‘election observers’ insist on a closer look

The post Partisan ‘election observers’ insist on a closer look appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Free, simple tax filing puts interest of Americans above corporate profits 

Paying taxes is our civic duty. The government’s duty is to make it as easy and… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
NC Board of Elections rejects residency challenge and vote to keep Democratic state Senate candidate on the ballot