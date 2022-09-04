Top weekend reads: Legal wranglings in Leandro, a huge environmental victory for for some homeowners, and as unaffiliated voters take a stand many Republicans skip the debates

1. State Supreme Court asked to direct NC lawmakers to fully fund Leandro education plan
After 28 years of legal wrangling, North Carolina lawmakers continue to fail the state’s children by not adequately funding public schools, lawyers for the plaintiffs in the long-running Leandro school funding case told the state Supreme Court on Wednesday.
The case, which some thought had been settled decades ago, returned to the high court for oral arguments to address Superior Court Judge Michael Robinson’s ruling that the state must spend $785 million to fully fund the first two years of a comprehensive remedial plan designed to improve academic outcomes for children.
Melanie Dubis, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, argued that the court has the authority to command lawmakers to fund the plan to provide necessary resources for children to receive a constitutionally mandated sound basic education.
“The legislature is not above the law,” Dubis said. “The legislature cannot carry out its constitutional duties in an unconstitutional way, which is what it has done for the last 20 years and what the intervenors want to continue to do in perpetuity.” [Read more...]
2. Successful public schools: More than just providers of a sound basic education
What is the purpose of a public school system?
Twenty-five years ago in its landmark Leandro ruling, the North Carolina Supreme Court held that the purpose was, at a minimum, to provide every child in this state with the opportunity to obtain a “sound basic education.”
This week the court will hear a new round of arguments (and presumably, attempt to fashion a permanent solution) in that same, seemingly never-ending case.
At issue: whether the state legislature can be compelled to fund a comprehensive plan prepared by court-appointed experts that would make such a sound basic education, at long last, truly available to all students.
Republican legislative leaders contend that it is beyond the judiciary’s constitutional authority to order to order the General Assembly to fund such a plan. Ultimately, they argue, the power of the purse resides with the legislative majority alone.[Read more...]
3. Community members turn out in force to oppose proposed Yadkin granite mine
Board of Commissioners issues final ruling on controversial proposal to rezone 495 acres Craig Justus stood before the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners with the full force of a community behind him. “Tonight is a very important decision. I would consider this as a legacy vote,” Justus, an attorney representing opponents of a proposed granite mine, said. “The decision will affect this county, affect your life time, your grandchildren’s life time – a long time.”In the nine months since a mysterious company began poking deep holes in 495 acres of prime farmland in Hamptonville, a small town in western section of the county, a scrappy crew of grassroots organizers had laid the groundwork for this moment.
Even before Jack Mitchell, who arrived in North Carolina via mining interests in Wisconsin, Tennessee and Texas, formed Three Oaks Quarry LLC, even before he publicly announced plans to mine granite on property belonging to a former state legislator, Wilma Sherrill, concerned residents understood they were up against moneyed and powerful interests.[Read more…]
4. 508 years: The cumulative amount of time hurricane survivors have been displaced from their homes
ReBuild NC also revises — upward — expenditures on motels, other temporary housing for hurricane survivors
508 years or 185,522 days: That’s the total amount of time spent displaced for the 1,774 households receiving temporary relocation assistance from ReBuild NC’s homeowner disaster relief program
ReBuild NC, whose formal name is the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency, sent the information to Policy Watch, which requested the figures under public records law.
For context, if that number of days were consecutive instead of cumulative, the first relocations would have occurred in August 1522.
The figures include displacements from both Hurricane Matthew, the historic 2016 storm, and Hurricane Florence, which hit North Carolina four years ago this month. It includes 495 households who have returned home.[Read more...]
5. Unaffiliated voters sue to change NC law barring them from the state elections board
North Carolina has more unaffiliated voters than it does Democrats or Republicans, but people who claim no party affiliation cannot serve on the state Board of Elections.
A federal lawsuit filed by Common Cause seeks to change that. The organization is suing Republican legislative leaders to get unaffiliated voters membership to the board that sets statewide elections policies. Lawyers for the GOP legislators had not replied to the suit as of Monday.
Unaffiliated voter registration has been climbing since the early 1990s. The number of unaffiliated voters surpassed registered Democrats in March. Republicans are now the third largest group.[Read more…]
6. As COVID outlook improves across North Carolina, Omicron-specific boosters expected to offer ‘critical’ protections
500,000 doses of the new updated booster arriving in NC over the next two weeks
The latest wave of the COVID-19 virus is showing modest signs of improvement with 43 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system. That’s down from 62 high risk counties the previous week.
As August drew to a close, the state reported 20,855 new cases of COVID last week with 1,120 hospital admissions.
North Carolina State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Betsey Tilson told Policy Watch in a recent interview that vaccination remains the best protection against the virus as teachers and students return to the classroom.[Read more…]
7. State school accountability report shows pandemic’s lingering impact
School accountability data from the 2020-21 school year show lower graduation rates, lower rates of proficiency on state tests and more schools designated as low-performing under North Carolina’s A-F school grade performance model.
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) released the data during the State Board of Education’s monthly meeting on Thursday.
“While these results are sobering, they are not unexpected,” said Michael Maher, deputy superintendent for the division of standards, accountability and research, reminding the state board of the chaos the pandemic caused in K-12 education across the nation.[Read more…]
8. ‘The End of Isolation Tour’ and the push to end solitary confinement in North Carolina prisons
How three performances of a play relate to efforts to end solitary in North Carolina
It’s the sound of jangling keys that reminds Craig Waleed of his time in solitary confinement.
“That brings me back to being in there and hearing the keys jingle next to the cell door, thinking, ‘OK then, they’ll let me out. Today’s the day I get out,’” Waleed said.
Waleed was released from prison 25 years ago. Now he works for Disability Rights North Carolina as the project manager for the “Unlock the Box” campaign against solitary confinement. He and other organizers recently sponsored The End of Isolation Tour, a group of traveling actors who put on a play, “The Box” at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem. (Organizers included the North Carolina Justice Center, of which Policy Watch is a project.)
“Solitary confinement, the box, isolation, only harms people,” Waleed said. “It makes prisons unsafe, it makes communities unsafe, and turns people back to their families and communities in a condition where they’re unable to contribute to creating wellness, betterment, for their community and families.”[Read more...]
9. As kids head back to class, NC lawmakers told to ‘cut the check’ and fully fund public schools (with photo gallery)
Education advocates from across the state converged on Raleigh’s Halifax Mall Saturday to urge legislative leaders to fully fund the Leandro plan for low-wealth school districts. The long-running lawsuit will be back before the North Carolina Supreme Court this Wednesday, with advocates hopeful the court will order lawmakers to fund the Leandro Comprehensive Remedial Plan without further delay. [Read more…]
10. Candidates, mostly Republican, skip debates, bar press during midterm campaigns
WASHINGTON — With two months left of the 2022 campaign season, a majority of Republican candidates are continuing to skirt away from not only talking to local and national media outlets about their policy issues, but their own constituents, leaving voters with little information on their policy positions.
“If we are to hold our elected officials accountable on their policy stance(s), we have to know what they are,” said Nicholas Valentino, a political science and research professor in the Center for Political Studies at the University of Michigan.
The relationship between the press and politicians has always had some amount of contention, throughout Republican and Democratic-controlled congressional terms and White House administrations.[Read more...]
