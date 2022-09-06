fbpx

Ashley Baquero named new director of the Office of Charter Schools

By
September 6, 2022
In Education

Ashley Baquero has been named director of the Office of Charter Schools.

Baquero has served as interim director of the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) office that oversees the state’s more than 200 charter schools since early July. Her tenure as director began Tuesday.

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt appointed Baquero to serve as the interim director after Dave Machado stepped down to become the North Carolina state director for Charter Schools USA (CSUSA), a for-profit charter school management company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to its website, CSUSA is one of the largest education management companies in the nation, serving 75,000 students in nearly 100 schools in five states.

Baquero has worked in the state charter school office for more than four years. Primary duties in her most recent job as a consultant included serving as the liaison between the office and the Charter School Advisory board and overseeing risk assessments, the charter school ready-to-open process, charter school application reviews and annual reports to the State Board of Education and General Assembly.

According to an internal NCDPI memo announcing the promotion, Baquero has worked as a middle school language arts teacher, team leader, and project manager for schools in North Carolina and Georgia. Before launching a career in education, Baquero worked as an attorney representing municipalities in land use and employment matters.

The state’s system of charter schools saw steady growth under Machado’s leadership. When he took over as OCS director in 2016, the state had 166 charter schools. That number grew to more than 200 throughout his tenure, which followed the General Assembly’s 2011 decision to lift the 100-school cap of charters.

Twenty non-profit charter school boards submitted applications to open schools on or before the April 29, 2022 application deadline. Five are seeking approval to open in the 2023-24 school year with another 15 aiming to open in the 2024-25 school year.

Charter schools serve more than 130,000 students in North Carolina. There were approximately 82,000 students enrolled in state charters in 2016, the year Machado assumed directorship of the OCS.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Greg Childress
Load More In Education

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: Stopping school shootings before they happen

Behind state efforts to prevent targeted mass shootings After the massacre of 17 people at a… [...]

508 years: The cumulative amount of time hurricane survivors have been displaced from their homes

ReBuild NC also revises -- upward -- expenditures on motels, other temporary housing for hurricane survivors… [...]

State Supreme Court asked to direct NC lawmakers to fully fund Leandro education plan

After 28 years of legal wrangling, North Carolina’s lawmakers continue to fail children by not adequately… [...]

Community members turn out in force to oppose proposed Yadkin granite mine

Board of Commissioners issues final ruling on controversial proposal to rezone 495 acres Craig Justus stood… [...]

The right’s laughable and offensive attacks on Biden’s student loan debt relief program

There have been a lot of half-baked attacks on President Joe Biden’s recently announced initiative to… [...]

Long COVID and learning loss

The post Long COVID and learning loss appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Child poverty estimates point to a record low in 2021 – here’s how it could have been even lower

The U.S. government will likely report in September 2022 that for 2021 its most accurate measure… [...]

Successful public schools: More than just providers of a sound basic education

What is the purpose of a public school system? Twenty-five years ago, in its landmark Leandro… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Ashley Baquero named new director of the Office of Charter Schools