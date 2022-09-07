fbpx

Got questions about election integrity? Here’s your chance to get answers.

By
September 7, 2022
In Defending Democracy, News

The North Carolina Trusted Elections tour continues this week with hearings in New Bern and Edenton. The non-partisan program features elections officials, election law experts, political scientists, journalists plus a whole lot of information about election security.

It’s the brainchild of the North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections, led by Bob Orr, a former Republican state Supreme Court justice and former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts, a Democrat.

Roberts and Orr sat down with NC Policy Watch’s Rob Schofield last week to talk about their efforts to help the public better understand the electoral process, the appropriate role of poll-watchers, civil campaigns and the importance of refraining from spreading misinformation about our elections.

“It is about demystifying the process and remembering when you go to your polling location on Election Day, the folks taking your information are your friends and neighbors,” explained Roberts. “The local nature of elections really helps to avoid fraud, to avoid people voting who shouldn’t. There are protections in place. You can be assured of that ballot.”

Click below to listen to the full interview with Roberts and Orr.

Jennifer Roberts and Bob Orr

If you can’t make one of the in-person programs, be sure to attend the virtual statewide event on September 19th.

Click here to register for an individual program in your area.

September 7 (New Bern)
September 8 (Edenton)
September 13 (Charlotte)
September 14 (Belmont)
September 15 (Albemarle)
September 19 (Online)
September 20 (Asheville)
September 21 (Hickory)
September 22 (Wilkesboro)
September 27 (Southern Pines)
September 28 (Greensboro)
October 3 (Wilmington)
October 6 (Hillsborough)

