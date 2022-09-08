‘A true friend to America’: North Carolina leaders mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff Thursday in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96.

“Queen Elizabeth led with unparalleled dignity over seven decades of a rapidly changing world. North Carolina is proud of our close relationship with the people of Great Britain and we mourn the loss of an extraordinary leader,” said Cooper in a statement released by his office.

The longest-reigning British monarch met with 13 sitting U.S. presidents over the course of her life.

And news of her passing brought tributes and condolences from both sides of the political aisle.

Here’s a sampling from North Carolina elected officials:

Sen. Thom Tillis:

Queen Elizabeth II was a great friend to America who strengthened our special relationship. She will be missed. ???? https://t.co/huByVdsDGn — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) September 8, 2022

Congresswoman Deborah Ross (D-2nd):

Queen Elizabeth II was a global force for good, and her legacy will live on. I join people across the world in mourning this loss and honoring her remarkable life. https://t.co/bdRPasSETx — Congresswoman Deborah Ross (@RepDeborahRoss) September 8, 2022

Congressman Greg Murphy (R-3rd):

The United Kingdom has lost a beloved and respected ruler. Our prayers are with our allies today as they mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. https://t.co/d5fHWLn0pW — Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (@RepGregMurphy) September 8, 2022

Congressman David Price (D-4th):

I share my deepest condolences as the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A true friend to America, it was a great privilege to have her address a Joint Session of Congress and meet every U.S. President during her reign. — Rep. David E. Price (@RepDavidEPrice) September 8, 2022

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx (R-5th):

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II led an extraordinary life that was built by faith, service, and principle. Indeed, she was an exemplary and remarkable leader. My prayers are with her family and her entire nation. — Virginia Foxx (@virginiafoxx) September 8, 2022

Congressman David Rouzer (R-7th):

My prayers are with the Royal Family and the entire United Kingdom as we all mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. We will always remember Her Majesty's incredible legacy of service, diplomacy, and steadfast duty to the people of the United Kingdom. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/vEmXlwKJOv — David Rouzer (@RepDavidRouzer) September 8, 2022

Congressman Dan Bishop (R-9th):

My prayers and deepest condolences are with the people of the United Kingdom today on the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a great friend to the United States, and a historic leader with a legacy of duty, grace, and service. https://t.co/N19tLL9lot — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) September 8, 2022

Congressman Patrick McHenry (R-10th):

My prayers are with the Royal Family & the millions of people in the UK & around the world mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a beloved leader who was dedicated to serving her people throughout her 70 year reign. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/cSBbGAsAEK — Patrick McHenry (@PatrickMcHenry) September 8, 2022

Rep. Alma Adams (D-12th):

My statement on the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. My prayers are with the Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth Nations, and everyone mourning the Queen across the world. God bless the King.https://t.co/l36vaD2U5m — Rep. Alma Adams (@RepAdams) September 8, 2022

Congressman Ted Budd (R-13th):

My prayers are with the Royal Family and all the British people today as we mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a strong friend and ally of the United States throughout her 70 year reign. She will be missed. — Congressman Ted Budd (@RepTedBudd) September 8, 2022

Governor Roy Cooper:

