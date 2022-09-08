fbpx

HPU poll: North Carolinians express low trust in most institutions, people

September 8, 2022
North Carolinians are feeling low levels of trust in most institutions – government and otherwise – and even in each other, according to a new poll from High Point University.

The poll, taken though online interviews from Aug. 18 -25, found exceptionally low levels of trust in the federal government with just 7 percent saying they have a great deal of trust in Congress and 11 percent saying the same of the presidency. The U.S. Supreme Court and Federal Bureau of Investigation did not score dramatically higher, at 13 and 17 % respectively. Only 8 percent of respondents said they almost always trust the government to do what is right. Just one in five (19%) said they trust the federal government most of the time, while nearly a quarter (23%) said they never trust it.

“The HPU Poll tested how North Carolinians have different ideas about the government in Washington,” said Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll and adjunct instructor, in a statement released with the results. “And this poll shows that a majority of respondents trust the government in Washington only some of the time.”

But the levels of trust were low for a variety of non-governmental institutions as well, including banks and public schools (both 14%) and the church or organized religion (19%).

Respondents in the poll also didn’t express much trust in each other. Just over a quarter (28%) said most people can be trusted while nearly three-quarters (72%) said you need to be careful in dealing with people.

Get the full results of the poll and information on methodology here.

