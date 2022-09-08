States Newsroom launches new daily national roundup of abortion rights news

As most Pulse readers are aware, NC Policy Watch was the inspiration for (and is now a part of) a growing national network of journalism outlets — headquartered in Chapel Hill and led by former longtime Policy Watch director Chris Fitzsimon — known as States Newsroom. The States Newsroom network now covers 29 states, with more on the way soon.

Policy Watch regularly features news stories and commentaries from the other 28 outlets as well as the team of journalists States Newsroom employs in its Washington, DC bureau (like the two stories immediately below).

One of the best and easiest ways to keep up with the content produced by this increasingly formidable network is to visit the website News From The States and subscribe to the regular updates it provides.

What’s more, starting this week, there is another way to keep up with the developments in one of the most important and contentious policy debates roiling modern America.

Yesterday, States Newsroom launched a new service that provides a daily recap of developments in reproductive rights across the states – the front lines in the fight over abortion access in a post-Roe America. It’s a free-of-charge newsletter called “Reproductive Rights Today” that will provide readers with timely developments from the states, every weekday morning.

Click here to learn more and subscribe.

