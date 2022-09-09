fbpx

Durham hosting “ShotSpotter” community forums starting this weekend

By
September 9, 2022
In Courts & the Law, Policing

This weekend the City of Durham will host the first of at least four community forums on the use of ShotSpotter technology to reduce crime.

ShotSpotter is a controversial tool used by police departments across the country to reduce gun violence. Sensors alert police when guns are fired, helping them respond faster. Microphones will be placed in a three-square-mile radius in Durham for the one-year pilot program. The first three months will be free. The next nine will cost $197,500.

The ShotSpotter website argues the sensors give police valuable data on how to manage their limited resources to deter crime and reduce violence. Critics, meanwhile, contend that the technology is often deployed in communities of color, which already are over-policed, and that program’s effectiveness is unknown and hasn’t been peer-reviewed.

Others have found serious issues with using ShotSpotter evidence in court, suggesting that innocent people can be sent to prison because of faulty technology or human bias overriding the gunshot detection algorithm.

The Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department chose not to renew its ShotSpotters contract in 2016, stating that the results didn’t justify the cost.

ShotSpotter is projected to go live in Durham on Nov. 15, joining other North Carolina cities like Fayetteville, Goldsboro and Winston-Salem that use the technology. Durham officials will hold several community forums on the technology before then, beginning this Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Camps Hills Recreation Center.

Per the city website, the community forums are scheduled for:

DISTRICT 1 PAC– TBD

DISTRICT 2 PAC– September 12, 2022 @ 6:00PM, Edison Johnson Recreation Center, 500 W. Murray, Durham, NC 27704

DISTRICT 3 PAC– October 8, 2022 @ 9:30AM, Lyon Park Community & Recreation Center 1309 Halley Street, Durham, NC 27707

DISTRICT 4 & 5 PAC– September 10, 2022 @ 10:30AM, Campus Hills Recreation Center, 2000 South Alston Avenue, Durham, NC 27701

MCDOUGALD TERRACE COMMUNITY– September 16, 2022 @ 2:00PM, Location TBD

DURHAM BUSINESSES AGAINST CRIME (BAC)– TBD

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Kelan Lyons
Load More In Courts & the Law

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
U.S. education secretary urges boost in teacher pay, touts college debt relief

First Lady Jill Biden will accompany Sec. Miguel Cardona to NC next week as part of… [...]

Latest polling finds big gap in candidate “favorability” ratings is influencing NC’s U.S. Senate race

With the start of early voting just seven weeks away, Democrat Cheri Beasley continues to run… [...]

COVID-19 vaccine may become annual, like flu shot

WASHINGTON — COVID-19 boosters shots are on track to become as frequent as the annual flu… [...]

Panel to examine free speech, self-censorship at UNC

Like many colleges and university systems across the country, UNC has long been embroiled in a… [...]

The right’s laughable and offensive attacks on Biden’s student loan debt relief program

There have been a lot of half-baked attacks on President Joe Biden’s recently announced initiative to… [...]

Long COVID and learning loss

The post Long COVID and learning loss appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Child poverty estimates point to a record low in 2021 – here’s how it could have been even lower

The U.S. government will likely report in September 2022 that for 2021 its most accurate measure… [...]

Successful public schools: More than just providers of a sound basic education

What is the purpose of a public school system? Twenty-five years ago, in its landmark Leandro… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Durham hosting “ShotSpotter” community forums starting this weekend