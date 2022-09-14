fbpx

USDA more than triples funding for ‘climate smart’ agriculture

By
September 14, 2022
In agriculture, News

The Biden administration plans to distribute more than $3 billion to fund projects that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and sequester carbon in agriculture and forestry — a tripling of its initial commitment in February.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was set to publicly announce the expansion of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program on Wednesday, along with 70 projects that will receive the initial funding.

“This is a really, really important day for American agriculture,” Vilsack told reporters Tuesday. “I just hope everybody fully appreciates the significance of what we’re doing here.”

The program is being funded through the Commodity Credit Corporation, which has been historically used to support farmers with loans and payments and to fund conservation programs of the farm bill.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has said it can use the CCC to fund the new climate program without congressional approval because it will “aid in the expansion of markets for agricultural commodities,” a provision of its charter. A key goal of the program is to create markets for climate-friendly products.

“We have significant resources left in the CCC account to be able to adequately and fully and completely respond to any farm bill program payments,” Vilsack said.

The initial selected projects will get a total of about $2.8 billion over the course of five years, and the companies, universities, conservation groups and others that have proposed them will contribute a total of about $1.4 billion, Vilsack said. Funding for a second group of projects is expected later this year.

It’s part of a voluntary approach the Biden administration is taking toward its goal of “net zero” agriculture that would boost the amount of carbon that remains in soil and reduce the emissions of livestock, machinery and other sources. Rather than force farmers to reduce emissions and improve soil health through regulations, Vilsack hopes to give farmers lucrative markets for products that are the result of those reduced-emissions strategies.

The initial round of projects is expected to encompass the production of livestock, milk, corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, peanuts, cotton, timber and others, with producers in each state included in at least one project. The program requires that those project leaders make periodic reports of their progress.

“This will be a very transparent process,” Vilsack said. “We will be reporting on it on a regular basis.”

At least 15 of the 70 projects will include Iowa producers, according to project summaries provided by USDA. Up to $95 million will go to an Iowa Soybean Association program that pays farmers to implement conservation practices to keep more carbon in the soil and improve water quality. The greenhouse gas reductions can be sold to companies and organizations who seek to offset their own emissions.

Agriculture accounts for about 11% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Jared Strong is a reporter for the Iowa Capital Dispatch, which first published this report.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Jared Strong
Load More In agriculture

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
UNC-Chapel Hill faculty members pass resolution as tensions continue over free speech

Faculty members at UNC Chapel Hill have often spoken their minds – but in some cases,… [...]

Voting rights groups seek to rally public opinion on potentially momentous NC gerrymandering case

Republican lawmakers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to end state court oversight of federal elections… [...]

Monday numbers: Chapel Hill’s – and the planet’s – coal ash problem

In the mid-20th century, Chapel Hill residents unknowingly strolled the streets in a miasma of coal… [...]

New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans

WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Senate are confident the Department of Veterans Affairs can implement… [...]

NC legislative hearing should feature tough questions about state’s troubled hurricane response

Six years. That’s how long it will have been, come next month, since Hurricane Matthew raked… [...]

‘Well-timed’ answers

The post ‘Well-timed’ answers appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

A tale of two realities

As the climate emergency worsens, grounds for hope and optimism continue to emerge It was the… [...]

The right’s laughable and offensive attacks on Biden’s student loan debt relief program

There have been a lot of half-baked attacks on President Joe Biden’s recently announced initiative to… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
USDA more than triples funding for ‘climate smart’ agriculture