U.S. House panel investigating Jan. 6 attack postpones hearing

WASHINGTON — A Wednesday hearing planned by the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol has been postponed due to Hurricane Ian nearing landfall in Florida.

A new date has not been announced.

“In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s proceedings,” Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path. The Select Committee’s investigation goes forward and we will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings,” they continued.

The panel is investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and his involvement in inciting a mob to attack the Capitol. Its eighth hearing, prior to a summer break, was in July.