This weekend: Going “Deeper into Democracy” in NC elections

Electoral maps. Court decisions. Economic insecurity. Misinformation and disinformation.

With the midterm elections looming, North Carolina voters have a lot to think about.

This weekend in Greensboro, Policy Watch’s Lynn Bonner and political scientist Chris Cooper will parse those issues in a wide-ranging public conversation.

The free event, Deeper into Democracy: Voting & Elections in NC Today, will be held at the Greensboro History Museum Sunday, October 2 at 3 p.m.

Cooper, a Political Science professor and director of the Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University, is editor and co-author of The New Politics of North Carolina and The Resilience of Southern Identity: Why the South Still Matters in the Minds of Its People. He’s also a regular contributor to the popular Old North State Politics blog.

Bonner is an award-winning veteran political reporter who spent 26 years at The News & Observer before joining Policy Watch in 2020. In her recent work, she has extensively examined election issues from political disinformation and electoral maps to the fight over voter ID.

The Deeper into Democracy series supports NC Democracy: Eleven Elections, an exhibit exploring choices and change across 11 state elections between 1776 and 2010. The exhibit illustrates the who could participate in N.C. elections, how voters cast their ballots, and what influenced decisions that continue to shape what democracy means today.

More info on Sunday’s event can be found here.

More on the NC Democracy: Eleven Elections exhibit here.

