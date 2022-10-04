fbpx

Puerto Rico to get $60M to prep for future hurricanes, Biden announces

By
October 4, 2022
In Environment, News

Radar imagery from Hurricane Fiona in September of 2022 – Image National Weather Service

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday landed in Ponce, Puerto Rico to survey the damage from Hurricane Fiona and announce $60 million in funding to help the island prepare for future hurricanes. 

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Ariana Figueroa
Load More In Environment

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: New report details how much more likely Black people are to be wrongly convicted than whites

More than 3,200 people have been exonerated since 1989. Over half of them are Black. Henry… [...]

Experts say better pay, student loan debt relief are keys to diversifying state’s teacher workforce

Jayden Seay, a sophomore education major at North Carolina A&T University, didn’t need any arm-twisting to… [...]

Dispatches from the North Carolina court system: jury duty in Hoke County

The prospective jurors started arriving after lunch. They walked, single file, through the metal detector at… [...]

Hearing over denial of Wake Stone’s mining permit reveals fissures within DEQ

In early February of this year, Brian Wrenn, director of the state’s Division of Energy, Minerals… [...]

A constant storm…

The post A constant storm… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

North Carolina’s teacher shortage: the inevitable result of the General Assembly’s decade-long effort to degrade the profession

While there are many disagreements in education policy, nearly all researchers agree that within the school… [...]

The latest lame excuse for holding up Medicaid expansion

For nearly a decade, North Carolina has forgone billions of federal dollars, prevented the creation of… [...]

The political right’s efforts to defund the IRS are an attack on societal health and well-being

The Internal Revenue Service needs a lot more funding and staff – not less In December… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]olicywatch.com

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Puerto Rico to get $60M to prep for future hurricanes, Biden announces