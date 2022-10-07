Northampton County Schools to get a new interim superintendent

Rosa Atkins, a veteran Virginia educator with North Carolina roots, has been tapped by the State Board of Education to lead troubled Northampton County Schools.

Atkins replaces Del Burns, a former Wake County superintendent, who was named interim superintendent of the district in December after the state board suspended Northampton County Schools (NCS) Superintendent Pamela Chamblee, citing state law that gives the board authority to do so if a district is perennially low-performing.

Atkins begins work Oct. 17.

“The process for selecting Dr. [Rosa] Atkins as the new interim was a joint effort between the North Carolina State Board of Education and the Northampton County Board of Education. Both Boards agree that she is the right person for this position at this time,” the state board said in a statement.

Atkins , who grew up in Emporia, Virginia and Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, retired as superintendent of the 4,400-student Charlottesville City Schools in Charlottesville, Virginia in May 2021 after 15 years. Recently, she worked for the Virginia Department of Education in several roles, including a short stint as Interim state superintendent.

Northampton County Schools is a district of fewer than 1,300 students in the northeastern portion of the state. About 80% of its enrollment is African American and slightly more than 10% are white. Nearly 70% of students are eligible to receive free or reduced-priced school lunches.

Half of the district’s eight schools are low-performing, which means they have received a school performance grade of “D” or “F” and either met or did not meet expected academic growth. The district is also low-performing, according to the most recent round of state school performance grades.

Atkins is respected nationally for leading instructional improvement, not only in the Charlottesville City Schools, but also Caroline County Schools and Richmond City Schools in Virginia, the state board’s statement said.

“In addition to her knowledge, experience, and abilities as an extraordinary school leader, she brings with her a devotion to students and education, as well as a commitment to the school-improvement process,” the statement said.

Burns has set Northampton schools on the right path, the statement said.

“His skills and experience have been invaluable in the process of working to help the Northampton School System become the best it can be,” the statement said.

Burns will continue to work as a consultant to the state board until his contract expires at the end November.

The State Board cited NC General Statute Sections 115C-105.39 and 115C-274 (b) and (c), which allow it to remove a local superintendent if the superintendent:

Fails to cooperate with an assigned DPI State Assistance Team.

Takes actions to hinder the ability of the school system to improve its low-performing status.

Is in a district in which more than half of the schools are identified as low-performing.

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction assigned the district an “assistance team” to help improve student performance.

