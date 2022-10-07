State Board of Education recommends giving principals the option to take licensure exams or produce portfolio

The State Board of Education agreed Thursday to allow principal candidates to have the option to take a licensure exam or provide a portfolio demonstrating competencies in school leadership to receive a principal’s license.

The board will send its recommendation to the General Assembly for lawmakers’ consideration.

The option was a last-minute substitute for a recommendation to discontinue principal licensure exams required by state law in favor of portfolios. The substitute was presented Thursday after most state board members found it difficult to entirely do away with the exams.

“I feel like an appropriate principal licensure exam is the floor,” said State Board Member Amy White. “It’s the floor for demonstrating that the principal candidate has acquired the critical leadership competencies to direct the instructional, human resource, business and the day-to-day operation of the schools across our state.”

Board members who wanted to do away with the exam requirement contend the exams don’t show whether a principal will be an effective leader. Portfolios that are assembled while candidates are enrolled in educator preparation programs and during required year-long internships are better predictors, they said.

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt is not a voting member of the board but voiced concern about keeping the exam requirement in place after several educator “stakeholder” groups recommended that it be dropped.

“I want to point out that this recommendation goes against every stakeholder feedback that was given to the committee,” Truitt said. “Every stakeholder group in session recommended to the department [N.C. Department of Public Instruction] to recommend to the board that there not be a paper and pencil principal licensure exam.”

Truitt noted during a Wednesday discussion on the subject that nearly all candidates have passed the test.

“I think that the decision to move towards a portfolio comes from the fact that 99% of principals pass that licensure exam and yet we know that not all principals are effective,” Truitt said.

Lawmakers waived the exam requirement for school administrators licensed between school years 2010-2011 and 2020-2021. Licensure exams resume in 2024 and the state board must approve a new test.

Thursday’s board action allowed it to vote on a recommendation to send to state lawmakers. Nearly 40 states currently require passage of a licensure exam to become a school leader.

In addition to voting to ask the General Assembly to amend state law to give principals candidate’s the option of taking a licensure exam or presenting a portfolio demonstrating competencies in school leadership to earn a principal’s license, the state board also:

Agreed to ask lawmakers to amend state law to define a year-long internship as 10 months or 500 -1,000 hours.

Agreed to ask lawmakers to require four years of work experience as a licensed educator. That would include experience as a teacher and as support service personnel, such as school counselors, media coordinators or social workers.

Agreed to ask lawmakers to require a master’s of school administration degree for principal candidates or an add-on licensure program if candidates hold a masters in a related field.

State Board Attorney Allison Schafer told the board Wednesday that the amendments are needed to better align practice with state law.

Board members for and against the licensure exams spoke passionately during lengthy discussions Wednesday and Thursday.

“What is it exactly are we expecting the exam to tell us about the principal candidate, and if it has anything to do with the quality of their proficiency as a practitioner, what is it that the exam will tell us about that the portfolio will not?” State Board Member James Ford asked on Wednesday? “That’s the thing that keeps swirling in my head because I think as a culture, we invest too much in tests.”

State Board Member Olivia Oxendine said she is troubled by what she sees as a growing narrative about tests being barriers to racial and ethnic diversity.

“As a person of color, I am offended by that inference, and sometimes it’s stronger than an inference,” said Oxendine, a member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

Oxendine said she’s taken teacher and principal licensure exams and understands the anxiety that comes with taking such tests.

“But at the same time, it bothers me to continue hearing this building narrative that tests are barriers to getting into schools of education, getting into a principal pipeline and the following innuendo is people of color, candidates of color, students of color don’t do well on tests,” Oxendine said.

Earlier this week, Heather Peske, president of the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ), told a House committee that’s examining North Carolina’s public schools that relaxing standards for passing licensure exams “perpetuates the myth that racial diversity is equivalent to less skill.”

“So, when folks say we’re getting rid of licensure tests or that we’re lowering the bar because we want to diversify the workforce and this action is described as a tool to increase racial diversity, the tacit message there is that somehow people of color are incapable of meeting the standard,” Peske said. “This message is simply untrue and unacceptable.”

Peske made her remarks virtually during a meeting of the House Select Committee on an Education System for North Carolina’s Future, which met in Cullowhee.

