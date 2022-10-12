fbpx

Editorial cartoon aptly describes the ongoing right-wing effort to end the DACA program

By
October 12, 2022
In Commentary, immigration

As Ariana Figueroa reported yesterday for NC Policy Watch, the decade-old federal immigration initiative known as DACA — which stands for “Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals” — remains on life support in the aftermath of some recent federal court rulings. If conservative politicians and judges get their way, hundreds of thousands of young people who know no other country but the U.S. and who are as American as anyone else — thousands of them here in North Carolina — will face deportation.

As U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Dick Durbin of Illinois observed, Democrats in Congress are trying to fashion legislation to address the problem, but GOP opposition rooted in anti-immigrant politics means it’s an uphill battle. “The Republican election strategy is to attack immigration,” he said. “We will do everything in our power to get the 10 Republican votes to make this a reality, either at the end of this year into this session, or with a better majority in the next session.”

In response to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that — at least for now — invalidated DACA, Raleigh Congresswoman Deborah Ross put it this way:

“In ruling that DACA is unlawful, the 5th Circuit Court has put the future of so many young people in jeopardy. While yesterday’s decision temporarily maintains protections for more than 600,000 Dreamers who currently call the United States home, we cannot rely on our courts to protect this vital program. This decision only reinforces the urgency of the moment. The Senate must finally take up the American Dream and Promise Act. Dreamers are counting on us to act.”

Meanwhile, Arizona Mirror editorial cartoonist Steve Benson summed up the situation even more succinctly:

Steve Benson, Arizona Mirror

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Rob Schofield
Load More In Commentary

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at fast-evolving public attitudes toward marriage equality

In 2012 North Carolina was the last U.S. state to ban same-sex marriage through a statewide… [...]

Election deniers are primed to challenge votes in NC. Voting rights groups are on alert.  

As the Wake County Board of Elections neared the end of its first tally of mail-in… [...]

For offshore wind aspirations to become reality, transmission hurdles must be cleared

President Joe Biden’s administration laid out ambitious additional goals last month to boost offshore wind power… [...]

Legislative committee hears from national expert on building and keeping a strong, diverse teacher workforce

Lowering standards to attract people of color to the teaching profession is bad policy, a national… [...]

Thanks to gerrymandering, the policy stakes in this fall’s elections in NC are much bigger than they ought to be

North Carolina is a deeply “purple” state. That is to say it’s one in which statewide… [...]

Why North Carolinians deserve to have the “right to repair”

North Carolina farmers would have more to celebrate on this year's International Repair Day (which is… [...]

Democracy denied

The post Democracy denied appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

US history lesson: Taxes on rich people helped to beat inflation (and win World War II)

North Carolina lawmakers should learn from past national experience and rethink state's fiscal policies Did you… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Editorial cartoon aptly describes the ongoing right-wing effort to end the DACA program