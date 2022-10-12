Editorial cartoon aptly describes the ongoing right-wing effort to end the DACA program

As Ariana Figueroa reported yesterday for NC Policy Watch, the decade-old federal immigration initiative known as DACA — which stands for “Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals” — remains on life support in the aftermath of some recent federal court rulings. If conservative politicians and judges get their way, hundreds of thousands of young people who know no other country but the U.S. and who are as American as anyone else — thousands of them here in North Carolina — will face deportation.

As U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Dick Durbin of Illinois observed, Democrats in Congress are trying to fashion legislation to address the problem, but GOP opposition rooted in anti-immigrant politics means it’s an uphill battle. “The Republican election strategy is to attack immigration,” he said. “We will do everything in our power to get the 10 Republican votes to make this a reality, either at the end of this year into this session, or with a better majority in the next session.”

In response to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that — at least for now — invalidated DACA, Raleigh Congresswoman Deborah Ross put it this way:

“In ruling that DACA is unlawful, the 5th Circuit Court has put the future of so many young people in jeopardy. While yesterday’s decision temporarily maintains protections for more than 600,000 Dreamers who currently call the United States home, we cannot rely on our courts to protect this vital program. This decision only reinforces the urgency of the moment. The Senate must finally take up the American Dream and Promise Act. Dreamers are counting on us to act.”

Meanwhile, Arizona Mirror editorial cartoonist Steve Benson summed up the situation even more succinctly:

