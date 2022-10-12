Labor shortage hitting NC health department means fewer people served

The job vacancy rate at the state Department of Health and Human Services has nearly doubled since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and staff shortages have limited the state’s ability to provide services, DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley told legislators this week.

Twenty-three percent of DHHS jobs were vacant in July, while 12.7% were vacant in March 2020, Kinsley said at a meeting of the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Health and Human Services.

The state runs three psychiatric hospitals, three neuro-medical treatment centers, three alcohol and drug abuse treatment centers, three developmental centers, and two residential programs for children.

Forty-four percent of registered nurse and clinical social worker jobs at the state-run facilities are vacant, Kinsley said. Forty-two percent of psychologist jobs are vacant, as are 30% of healthcare technician positions.

The department has spent $65 million on money that would have gone to salaries on more expensive contract staff.

The number of patients in state psychiatric hospitals declined, according to DHHS, while the need for services and the time on waitlists has increased.

“We have 2,341 fewer people served today than five years ago because of staff shortages,” Kinsley said.

The annual turnover rate of DHHS jobs has also increased since March 2020.

Annual job turnover at the Black Mountain Neuro Medical Treatment Center hit 72% in July according to the department. The Buncombe County labor market was tight even before COVID, Kinsley said. Health care workers there have a lot of employment options, he said, and some employees were burned out.

“I can’t increase pay,” Kinsley “There are a number of policies around hiring and recruitment – who can be bonused and who cannot.”

Two legislators said they would be willing to consider ideas for tackling the worker shortage when the legislature returns to full-time work next year.

“Put together a plan so when we come back, we can have action items we can look at,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth, a Winston-Salem Republican and co-chairman of the oversight committee.

Sen. Jim Perry, a Lenoir County Republican, said the department may need “some flexibilities” in determining wages. “I would be in support of having discussion about temporary changes,” he said.

