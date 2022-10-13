fbpx

UNC-Asheville chancellor to step down, national search to be held

October 13, 2022
UNC-Asheville Chancellor Nancy Cable will step down from her position at the end of the year, she announced Thursday. Cable is leaving the university’s top leadership position to head the William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust in Chapel Hill.

“I am grateful to Chancellor Cable for her dedicated service and stalwart commitment to UNC Asheville, especially during the pandemic,” Hans said in a statement, noting

UNC-Asheville Chancellor Nancy Cable

the more than 21,000 COVID-19 vaccinations the university provided to faculty, staff, students and area residents. “We wish her the best in her vital new role leading one of our most important philanthropic organizations as it works to advance education, health care, community development and arts and culture.”

Before becoming interim provost at UNC-Asheville, van Noort held several positions with the UNC System for the past six years, including senior vice president for academic affairs. Before her work with the UNC System she spent 20 years as a faculty member and leader at the University of Texas at Arlington, where taught French and she served as associate vice provost for undergraduate studies, director of University College and associate dean for academic affairs in the College of Liberal Arts.

“Dr. van Noort will bring her considerable skills and academic experience to lead UNC Asheville,” Hans said in a statement Thursday. “A strong champion of the liberal arts, she has a deep understanding of UNC Asheville’s unique role and its critical importance to the state.”

 The university’s interim provost, Kimberly van Noort, will become interim chancellor January 1 as a national search is held for the campus’ next chancellor, UNC System President Peter Hans announced late Thursday.

UNC-Asheville chancellor to step down, national search to be held