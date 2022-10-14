fbpx

A call for prayers, renewed efforts to address gun violence following ‘horrific’ shooting in Raleigh

By
October 14, 2022
In News

Raleigh leaders will provide an update Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. following Thursday’s mass shooting that claimed five lives and injured two others. The shooting occurred in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood along the Neuse River greenway.

“We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence,” said Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin in a late night press conference.

Governor Roy Cooper call the events “a senseless, infuriating act of violence.”

“Tonight, terror has reached our doorstep. The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh,” said Cooper.

The governor praised law enforcement and first responders and asked for neighbors and communities to come together as the investigation continues.

Names of the victims and additional information about the shooter, who is in custody, have not been released yet. Among the dead is an off-duty policy officer.

Here’s more reaction to Thursday’s mass shooting:

North Carolinians Against Gun Violence (NCGV) Action Fund Executive Director, Becky Ceartas, released the following statement Friday:

“We continue to keep the community of Raleigh in our thoughts and prayers as they begin to heal from yesterday’s shooting. This latest tragedy displays the need for resources to de-escalate and prevent volatile situations from happening. It also points to the need to understand and address where weapons such as the one used in the shooting came from. It is our job to work together to prevent other communities from sharing the same pain. While we wait for more information on the details of this tragedy, we continue to stand with victims, families, and communities across our state who demand an end to the gun violence epidemic.”

