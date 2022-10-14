A call for prayers, renewed efforts to address gun violence following ‘horrific’ shooting in Raleigh

Raleigh leaders will provide an update Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. following Thursday’s mass shooting that claimed five lives and injured two others. The shooting occurred in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood along the Neuse River greenway.

“We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence,” said Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin in a late night press conference.

Governor Roy Cooper call the events “a senseless, infuriating act of violence.”

“Tonight, terror has reached our doorstep. The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh,” said Cooper.

The governor praised law enforcement and first responders and asked for neighbors and communities to come together as the investigation continues.

Names of the victims and additional information about the shooter, who is in custody, have not been released yet. Among the dead is an off-duty policy officer.

Here’s more reaction to Thursday’s mass shooting:

The swift and coordinated efforts of local and state law enforcement have the suspect in custody and we are thankful for their efforts. We mourn for the victims of this horrific and infuriating act of violence. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 14, 2022

This mass shooting event is tragic. My heart goes out to the victims, including an off-duty police officer, and their families. I offer my gratitude and prayers to the law enforcement officers responding to this tragedy. https://t.co/CefYs9h5Nv — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) October 14, 2022

Praying for all the victims of this senseless and horrific shooting and grateful for the law enforcement and first responders on the scene working to keep people safe and bring the perpetrator to justice. https://t.co/8165gzQJcH — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 13, 2022

My heart breaks for our Raleigh community, and I am praying for the loved ones and families of those we lost. This senseless violence must end. Thank you to our brave law enforcement and first responders for working to keep people safe during this tragedy. — Congresswoman Deborah Ross (@RepDeborahRoss) October 14, 2022

I'm praying for the people injured and killed and their families after tonight’s shooting in Raleigh. Thank you to the law enforcement and first responders working to keep us safe. https://t.co/kIlKabEJKH — Cheri Beasley (@CheriBeasleyNC) October 14, 2022

My prayers are with the victims in Raleigh tonight and we are also praying for the safety of our law enforcement officers on the front lines responding to this ongoing situation. https://t.co/x7ccG1VGnh — Ted Budd (@TedBuddNC) October 14, 2022

North Carolinians Against Gun Violence (NCGV) Action Fund Executive Director, Becky Ceartas, released the following statement Friday:

“We continue to keep the community of Raleigh in our thoughts and prayers as they begin to heal from yesterday’s shooting. This latest tragedy displays the need for resources to de-escalate and prevent volatile situations from happening. It also points to the need to understand and address where weapons such as the one used in the shooting came from. It is our job to work together to prevent other communities from sharing the same pain. While we wait for more information on the details of this tragedy, we continue to stand with victims, families, and communities across our state who demand an end to the gun violence epidemic.”

Republish