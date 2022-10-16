NC’s new teacher pay system not ready for prime time, high stakes as voters head to early voting, and what the labor shortage at NC DHHS means for the rest of us: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

In this issue:
1. Thanks to gerrymandering, the policy stakes in this fall’s elections in NC are much bigger than they ought to be (Commentary)
North Carolina is a deeply “purple” state. That is to say it’s one where statewide elections between Republicans and Democrats tend to be very close.
A classic example: The 2020 contest for state Supreme Court chief justice in which the incumbent Cheri Beasley (the current Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate) lost to Republican challenger Paul Newby (then an associate justice on the court) by 0.00007% — just 401 votes out of the almost 5.4 million cast.
Interestingly, Beasley’s Senate race seems as if it could be headed for a similar, razor-thin outcome as polls continue to show her and GOP nominee Ted Budd locked in a virtual tie.
Voter registration numbers also reflect this narrow divide. As of Oct. 8, the state had just 2,494,652 registered Democrats, 2,218,884 registered Republicans and 2,625,441 who were unaffiliated.[Read more…]
2. Commission designing new teacher pay system says plan is not yet ready for prime time
Members of a commission designing new licensure and pay structures for North Carolina teachers learned Thursday that there’s more work to do before turning a final draft over to the State Board of Education.
Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission (PEPSC) members noted several lingering concerns about the controversial pay and licensure model that members will attempt to resolve when their group meets on Nov. 10 to discuss the fiscal implications of the new model.
Whether enough veteran, advanced-level teachers will be available to mentor early-career teachers as required under the new model was at the forefront of concerns shared Thursday. [Read more…]
3. Small foundation wants to build museum on fragile public land at Jockey‘s Ridge State Park — rent-free
With their wavy ridges, like a vast sandy potato chip, the 100-foot dunes at Jockey’s Ridge State Park on the Outer Banks are a spectacular sight to behold. It is the tallest active natural sand dune system in the eastern US, built over thousands of years by the forces of wind and water, shoals and storms.
Now a fledgling private foundation with few assets and scant income is proposing to build a $7 million, 12,000-square-foot museum on environmentally fragile park land.
The Rogallo Foundation, headed by individuals active in real estate and the kite-surfing and hang-gliding business, is asking the state for permission to construct the museum to honor Francis and Gertrude Rogallo, inventors of the flexible wing – the same type of wing used in kite-surfing and hang gliding.
The foundation is proposing that the state lease it the land for free, for as long as 99 years. [Read more...]
4. Behind the scenes of the ill-fated Compute North cryptomining project, Greenville officials pressed to seal the deal
Pitt County economic development officials and the Greenville Utilities Commission were prepared to offer Compute North $50,000 in incentives to site an enormous cryptocurrency mining center on land owned by a Greenville Utilities Commissioner.
Details of the deal, known as “Project Coin,” are included in closed-session minutes of the Greenville Utilities Commission. Those minutes show the GUC’s optimism and the urgency in wooing Compute North to Pitt County.
The cryptomining center would have used an enormous amount of electricity, primarily from fossil fuels: 150 megawatts per year, compared with 5 megawatts for the typical industrial customer. [Read more...]
5. Policy Watch interviews NC Supreme Court candidates: Part One
Two North Carolina Supreme Court seats are on the ballot this Election Day, offering Republicans the opportunity to flip the state’s highest court, which currently includes four Democrats and three members of the GOP. Policy Watch has contacted each of the four candidates and is publishing their responses.
Sam J. Ervin, IV is the incumbent associate justice running for reelection as a Democrat. He has been a member of the Supreme Court since 2015. He served on the North Carolina Court of Appeals before that, from 2009 to 2015. He was also a member of the North Carolina Utilities Commission from 1999 to 2009. Here is a link to Ervin’s website.
Ervin’s opponent is Republican Trey Allen, general counsel for the state’s Administrative Office of the Courts. His legal career began as a judge advocate in the U.S. Marine Corps.[Read more...]
6. Dispatches from the North Carolina court system: The cash bail-jail paradox
Jordan needed an unsecured bond, or he wasn’t getting out of jail. The 24-year-old Black man had been arrested on Oct. 8, charged with possessing drug paraphernalia, trespassing, resisting a public officer, and failing to show up for a court hearing, allegations that kept him in jail on a bond he couldn’t afford.
The couple thousand dollars it would cost to get that bond threatened his livelihood, a job at a pizza shop. Jordan was caught in a paradox familiar to people locked up pretrial in a money bail system: unable to work because he was in jail, but unable to get out of jail because he can’t work.
“I’m gonna get fired if I don’t get out soon,” Jordan told Judge Ned W. Mangum from a video feed connecting him from the Wake County Detention Center to the courthouse in downtown Raleigh. [Read more...]
7. Labor shortage hitting NC health department means fewer people served
The job vacancy rate at the state Department of Health and Human Services has nearly doubled since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and staff shortages have limited the state’s ability to provide services, DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley told legislators this week.
Twenty-three percent of DHHS jobs were vacant in July, while 12.7% were vacant in March 2020, Kinsley said at a meeting of the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Health and Human Services.
The state runs three psychiatric hospitals, three neuro-medical treatment centers, three alcohol and drug abuse treatment centers, three developmental centers, and two residential programs for children. [Read more…]
8. UNC-Asheville chancellor to step down, national search to be held
UNC-Asheville Chancellor Nancy Cable will step down from her position at the end of the year, she announced Thursday. Cable is leaving the university’s top leadership position to head the William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust in Chapel Hill.
“I am grateful to Chancellor Cable for her dedicated service and stalwart commitment to UNC Asheville, especially during the pandemic,” Hans said in a statement, noting the more than 21,000 COVID-19 vaccinations the university provided to faculty, staff, students and area residents. “We wish her the best in her vital new role leading one of our most important philanthropic organizations as it works to advance education, health care, community development and arts and culture.” [Read more...]
9. Trump to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel as the ‘central cause’ of Capitol insurrection
The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump, saying the former president must be held accountable as the “central cause” of a violent attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
The panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans voted to authorize a subpoena of Trump for documents and sworn testimony “in connection with the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.”
Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson said there is precedent for former presidents to be compelled to provide testimony to Congress—even if it is a “serious and extraordinary action.” During the McCarthy era of the 1950s, Congress tried and failed to make President Harry S. Truman, who was by then out of office, testify. [Read more…]
