The best editorial of the weekend

In case you missed it, be sure to check out the lead Saturday Capitol Broadcasting Company editorial on WRAL.com that calls on state lawmakers to honor the memory of the late state Superior Court Judge David Lee.

As Policy Watch reporter Greg Childress reported last week, Judge Lee, who long presided over the landmark Leandro education funding case, passed away recently after a battle with cancer. He was 72.

This is from Greg’s report:

Lee was assigned to the Leandro case in late 2016 and oversaw it until March. That’s when Chief Justice Paul Newby assigned Superior Court Judge Michael Robinson to the case. Lee had reached the mandatory retirement age for judges in January. In November, Lee ordered the state to spend $1.75 billion on the first two years of a sweeping eight-year school improvement plan developed by an outside consultant and backed by Gov. Roy Cooper and the State Board of Education. Lee said the state’s schoolchildren could no longer wait for lawmakers to meet their constitutional obligation to provide them with sound basic education. “The court’s deference is at an end at this point,” Lee said.

And this is from the CBC editorial:

In a deliberate and determined manner, Lee brought the opposing sides of the lawsuit – the plaintiffs of students, parents and neglected school systems and defendants that included the state of North Carolina and the State Board of Education – together to reach a consensus developing a methodical, practical and credible program to bring public education throughout the state into compliance with the promise of the Constitution. While Lee left a considerable legacy of dedication to his profession and community, his devoted work to fulfill the promise of bringing a quality education to every child in the state alone exemplifies a life reflective of his noteworthy childhood achievements – attaining the rank of Eagle Scout.

In conclusion, the editorial explains how Lee’s sober and diligent work produced the comprehensive plan that could (and still should) provide the blueprint for rescuing our state’s public education system from decades of destructive under-investment:

On Nov. 10, 2021 Judge Lee ordered the state to implement the plan. With that order, the reflexively partisan leaders of the state legislature – no friends of public schools they – not only engaged in massive resistance to obstruct implementation of the order but unwarranted denigration of his motives and objectivity. The fate of Lee’s work remains uncertain – awaiting a ruling following arguments before the State Supreme Court two months ago. However, his work and life leave a legacy worthy of an epitaph from his obituary. “He valued the separation of powers and believed in the judiciary’s impartiality.” They are values he demonstrably lived by. It would be a fitting tribute – meaning much to North Carolina’s future – to acknowledge his wisdom and determined work and implement the plan that will bring a quality education to every child in every corner of the state.

Click here to read the entire editorial.

