NC democracy groups establish “election protection” hotlines

With conservative activists and conspiracy theorists poised to engage in an array of voter suppression tactics in this year’s elections, North Carolina democracy groups have established the following points of contact for groups and individuals that run into voting problems.

Democracy North Carolina & Southern Coalition for Social Justice

1-888-OUR-VOTE is a nonpartisan election protection hotline. Callers may ask questions about how to register to vote and cast a ballot in North Carolina or report any voting problems.

Press contact: Joselle Torres at [email protected] and 919-260-5906

==

UnLock Our Vote Hotline

Forward Justice

1-877-880-8683 is a hotline for any community member that may have had involvement with the justice system and have questions about their right to vote. You can also email [email protected]

Press contact: Brittany Cheatham [email protected] 984-260-6632

===

Disability Election Protection

Disability Rights NC

1-888-WEVOTE2 provides callers with access to DRNC staff with information to questions about how and where to access the vote. Where there are concerns about disability access, DRNC staff help resolve those to ensure that no one with disabilities is turned away from exercising their right to vote.

Press Contact: Corye Dunn at [email protected] and 919-619-1749

===

Latinx Language Election Protection

NALEO

1-888-VE-Y-VOTA is the bilingual national hotline and provides Latino voters nationwide with vital information on every aspect of the electoral process, from registering to vote, to deciding between options to vote early, by mail, or on Election Day, and includes an easy-to-use voter registration tool. The hotline is staffed by live bilingual operators year-round, all trained to assist callers with any voting questions or issues.

Press contact: Maria Gonzalez at [email protected] and 910-308-5564

===

Asian American Election Protection

North Carolina Asian Americans Together

919-591-2442 is an election protection hotline that offers language assistance in the five most commonly spoken languages in the state – Hindi, Chinese, Urdu, Korean, and Vietnamese – along with several Southeast and South Asian, and Filipino languages, allowing us to offer over 20 different language options.

Press contact: Jimmy Patel-Nguyen at [email protected] and 919-335-6156

