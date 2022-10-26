fbpx

So you’re thinking about not bothering to vote…

By
October 26, 2022
In Commentary, Defending Democracy

Photo by Hill Street Studios/Getty Images.

Well, it’s decision time folks. The end to early voting for the 2022 Midterms is fast approaching and the November 8th election looms large. There are weighty decisions that Americans must make this November, and every one of us will be making one whether we choose to make our way to the voting booth, or we tap out and say that our vote won’t make a difference.

For those who choose the latter, nothing could be further from the truth. You see, all that happens when you don’t participate in the democratic process is that you strengthen the position of the person least likely to represent your interests.

So not voting is actually a vote of sorts.

You see, someone will be making a decision about whether women have autonomy over their bodies. Someone will decide whether working Americans should have a living wage. Your elected representative will help determine whether a 15-year-old can have access to an automatic rifle, or whether it is all right to attack elected representatives if you don’t like how they legislate. Someone will decide how police officers will treat citizens under arrest, or in distress.

Whichever party wins in November will decide whether you or your parents receive social security and how much. Elected congressmen and women will determine whether we pursue clean energy, or whether we aid Ukraine in its battle against tyranny. Local elected officials will determine what children are allowed to learn in our school system, and they will decide how much to invest to ensure all children get a sound basic education. They will even determine where parks and housing developments are built, how roads and infrastructure will be maintained, and whether there will be affordable housing in your city.

There is no perfect candidate. Every one of them has some kind of flaw because each of them is human. You are not going to agree with every stance a politician may take. You may even feel that all the possible candidates are inadequate. But one of those candidates on the slate will have sway over your life for the next several years, and the decisions they make may possibly influence the next several decades. Do you want to leave the decision about who holds the power to others? Or do you want to have a voice in who runs your community? Because someone will.

Make your voice heard. VOTE IN THE NOVEMBER MIDTERM ELECTION!

(You can register and vote during One-Stop Early voting, which ends November 5 at 3 p.m. throughout North Carolina. Election Day is November 8th. Go to your local Board of Elections website to determine dates, times, and locations for early and election-day voting in the state and county where you live.)

Commentator Mildred Robertson is a public relations professional with a background that includes more than 30 years of leadership in management, government and public relations.This post appeared originally on her blog “Just Sayin’.”

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Mildred Robertson
Load More In Commentary

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
States are vying for money to start ‘hydrogen hubs.’ What are they?

Across the country, states are inking agreements with neighbors or striking out on their own to… [...]

Colonial Pipeline contamination spreading in Huntersville; MVP Southgate natural gas project on ice, and more

A plume of polluted groundwater is spreading in Mecklenburg County, where Colonial Pipeline is responsible for… [...]

Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net.

Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020. In the more than two years… [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at the effort to get more women into STEM fields

“When I talk to CEOs, the top three issues are workforce, workforce and workforce," Gov. Roy… [...]

Memo to Biden critics: We’d all love to see the plan

The attacks on the president are relentless, but the political right offers no plausible policy alternatives… [...]

Constitutional “Amen-ments”

The post Constitutional “Amen-ments” appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

One question no one needs to ask about the Raleigh mass shooting

Public officials faced numerous questions last week in the immediate aftermath of the horrific mass shooting… [...]

The reinstatement of NC’s post-20 week abortion ban is harmful to both patients and medical providers

The overwhelming majority of abortions in this country (more than 90%) occur before the pregnancy has… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
So you’re thinking about not bothering to vote…