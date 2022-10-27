fbpx

Research shows how and why NC elections are underfunded

By
October 27, 2022
In Commentary, NC Budget and Tax Center

Across North Carolina early voting is in full swing and voters are heading to the polls.

How long the wait lines are, how many sites are open, and what machines voters use (along with unseen work outside of voting season to support voter databases and support candidate filing processes) all depend on funding.

North Carolina requires local governments — and specifically counties — to fund election administration. The level of funding and specific items funded make a difference in our experiences of voting.

And yet, election administration funding across North Carolina’s counties has averaged less than 1 percent of county budgets over the past three elections. In the most recent budgets for the Fiscal Year 2022-23, Stokes County makes the highest funding commitment as a share of the county budget and Onslow County the lowest.

Researchers’ most comprehensive review of election administration costs in 2000 found that administering an election averaged the equivalent of $17.10 per voter nationwide, when adjusted for inflation in 2022.

North Carolina counties should be reaching at least that annual funding effort given the documented costs for funding elections during the pandemic.

Analysis of the Fiscal Year 2022-23 county budgets available show that 16 counties meet the recommended funding level, and 64 fall short. Twenty counties did not have board of elections budget data available.

This election season, voters have an opportunity to participate in our democracy at the ballot box. And every year through our taxes, we participate by funding the infrastructure we need to ensure that every vote is counted and every eligible voter can fully participate in our democracy.

Alexandra Sirota is the executive director of the N.C. Budget & Tax Center, which first published this report.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Alexandra Sirota
Load More In Commentary

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
National government associations and legal scholars want U.S. Supreme Court to reject NC Republicans’ theory on elections   

If NC lawmakers prevail, states face the prospect of being forced to run different elections under… [...]

North Carolina Republican leaders embrace Christian nationalism

Conservative pastors, political allies aim to tear down any wall between church and state When Pastor… [...]

States are vying for money to start ‘hydrogen hubs.’ What are they?

Across the country, states are inking agreements with neighbors or striking out on their own to… [...]

Colonial Pipeline contamination spreading in Huntersville; MVP Southgate natural gas project on ice, and more

A plume of polluted groundwater is spreading in Mecklenburg County, where Colonial Pipeline is responsible for… [...]

Memo to Biden critics: We’d all love to see the plan

The attacks on the president are relentless, but the political right offers no plausible policy alternatives… [...]

Constitutional “Amen-ments”

The post Constitutional “Amen-ments” appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

One question no one needs to ask about the Raleigh mass shooting

Public officials faced numerous questions last week in the immediate aftermath of the horrific mass shooting… [...]

The reinstatement of NC’s post-20 week abortion ban is harmful to both patients and medical providers

The overwhelming majority of abortions in this country (more than 90%) occur before the pregnancy has… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Research shows how and why NC elections are underfunded