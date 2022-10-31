fbpx

Even as drought forces water cutbacks, climate gets short shrift in midterm election

By
October 31, 2022
In Environment, News
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Jacob Fischler
Load More In Environment

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at the daunting challenges NC faces in transitioning to sustainable energy

While the NC Sustainable Energy Association was holding its annual conference last week, the World Meteorological Organization… [...]

Many NC school districts face funding shortages in serving students with special needs

Student exoduses to homeschools and private schools, combined with impacts of low salaries and inflation are… [...]

Supreme Court candidates tout nonpartisanship as deeply partisan election looms

The four candidates running for two open seats on the North Carolina Supreme Court all gave… [...]

National government associations and legal scholars want U.S. Supreme Court to reject NC Republicans’ theory on elections   

If NC lawmakers prevail, states face the prospect of being forced to run different elections under… [...]

Making the best of things

The post Making the best of things appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Memo to Biden critics: We’d all love to see the plan

The attacks on the president are relentless, but the political right offers no plausible policy alternatives… [...]

Constitutional “Amen-ments”

The post Constitutional “Amen-ments” appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

One question no one needs to ask about the Raleigh mass shooting

Public officials faced numerous questions last week in the immediate aftermath of the horrific mass shooting… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Even as drought forces water cutbacks, climate gets short shrift in midterm election