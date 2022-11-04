fbpx

Voting rights groups call on State Board of Elections to clarify rules surrounding felony disenfranchisement this election cycle

By
November 4, 2022
In Courts & the Law, Voting

Photo: Forward Justice/Unlock the Vote Facebook page

Voting rights groups and advocates that work with individuals coming home from prison sent a letter to the State Board of Elections last week demanding officials conduct a public education and outreach campaign to clarify confusion over the voting eligibility this election cycle for people on probation, parole or post-release supervision for a felony conviction.

The only people convicted of a felony who cannot vote this Election Day are those who are currently incarcerated. A court ruling issued earlier this year re-enfranchised people on supervision for a felony, restoring the voting rights of roughly 56,000 people. Organizers have been hosting voter registration drives across North Carolina since the summer, spreading awareness of the court ruling and encouraging people to vote. [Click here to read a Policy Watch special report published today on this work.]

But that hasn’t stopped confusion from spreading over who is eligible and whether someone can be prosecuted for voting if they are on probation or parole. (They can’t, so long as they’re otherwise eligible to cast a ballot.)

“The level of confusion that still exists for individuals with prior felony convictions about whether they are eligible to vote in this cycle – and specifically what consequences they will face if they exercise their legally protected right to vote— at this late date causes us great concern that many otherwise eligible voters could be chilled from participating due to disinformation, misinformation, and fear,” Daryl Atkinson, the co-director of Forward Justice, said in a statement. “We want every justice-involved voter to understand their new eligibility to access the ballot and make their voice heard in this cycle.”

Forward Justice, the group leading the efforts, created a dedicated hotline for people confused about their voting eligibility this Election Day. That number has fielded many concerns from prospective voters worried about being criminally prosecuted for illegally casting a ballot, according to a press release issued by the organization. Advocates have also heard that some County Boards and election officials have given prospective voters inaccurate information, telling them they must provide documentation from the court that they are allowed to vote.

This is incorrect, unless they are registering for the first time and need to provide proof of residence.

“On behalf of the undersigned organizations, we urge the State Board of Elections to take immediate action to combat dangerous disinformation, interrupt unnecessary misinformation and rumors, and quell fears being faced by newly enfranchised voters who should be clearly and consistently welcomed into the voting process,” the letter reads.

They called on the State Board of Elections to disseminate “unequivocal messaging” to citizens and poll workers clarifying five key points:

  1. All people with felony convictions can register and vote a regular ballot so long as they are otherwise eligible to vote in this state and not currently incarcerated;
  2. The above-mentioned individuals are not required to provide any type of documentation proving that their rights have been restored to anyone;
  3. These rules apply to all individuals who are North Carolina residents, regardless of where they were originally convicted or placed on supervision; and
  4. Voting rights restrictions for individuals with felony convictions from other states are not applicable in North Carolina.
  5. If voters should have questions about their eligibility or need assistance, they may contact the State Board of Elections, call the non-partisan election protection hotline in North Carolina, 888-OUR-VOTE, or request support from Forward Justice at [email protected].

To read the full letter, click here.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Kelan Lyons
Load More In Courts & the Law

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Gov. Cooper’s new commission will study how the UNC System is governed, but change is unlikely

After years of conflict and controversy within the UNC System, a bipartisan commission will study its… [...]

Report shows contaminated groundwater is migrating toward Teer Quarry, site of Durham’s future water supply

High levels of several toxic chemicals have been detected in groundwater near Teer Quarry, storage site… [...]

Court of Appeals backs suspension for lawyer who swindled wrongfully convicted Black men

A three-judge North Carolina Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday upheld the State Bar’s decision to… [...]

Report: Decline in teachers with traditional education degrees linked to growth in charter schools

As charter schools proliferate across America, there has been a corresponding decline in the number of… [...]

The hard truth that no candidate of either party has the courage to speak anymore

To the relief of just about everyone – with the possible exception of advertising sales staff… [...]

Making the best of things

The post Making the best of things appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Memo to Biden critics: We’d all love to see the plan

The attacks on the president are relentless, but the political right offers no plausible policy alternatives… [...]

Constitutional “Amen-ments”

The post Constitutional “Amen-ments” appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Voting rights groups call on State Board of Elections to clarify rules surrounding felony disenfranchisement this election cycle