Voting rights groups and advocates that work with individuals coming home from prison sent a letter to the State Board of Elections last week demanding officials conduct a public education and outreach campaign to clarify confusion over the voting eligibility this election cycle for people on probation, parole or post-release supervision for a felony conviction.

The only people convicted of a felony who cannot vote this Election Day are those who are currently incarcerated. A court ruling issued earlier this year re-enfranchised people on supervision for a felony, restoring the voting rights of roughly 56,000 people. Organizers have been hosting voter registration drives across North Carolina since the summer, spreading awareness of the court ruling and encouraging people to vote. [Click here to read a Policy Watch special report published today on this work.]

But that hasn’t stopped confusion from spreading over who is eligible and whether someone can be prosecuted for voting if they are on probation or parole. (They can’t, so long as they’re otherwise eligible to cast a ballot.)

“The level of confusion that still exists for individuals with prior felony convictions about whether they are eligible to vote in this cycle – and specifically what consequences they will face if they exercise their legally protected right to vote— at this late date causes us great concern that many otherwise eligible voters could be chilled from participating due to disinformation, misinformation, and fear,” Daryl Atkinson, the co-director of Forward Justice, said in a statement. “We want every justice-involved voter to understand their new eligibility to access the ballot and make their voice heard in this cycle.”

Forward Justice, the group leading the efforts, created a dedicated hotline for people confused about their voting eligibility this Election Day. That number has fielded many concerns from prospective voters worried about being criminally prosecuted for illegally casting a ballot, according to a press release issued by the organization. Advocates have also heard that some County Boards and election officials have given prospective voters inaccurate information, telling them they must provide documentation from the court that they are allowed to vote.

This is incorrect, unless they are registering for the first time and need to provide proof of residence.

“On behalf of the undersigned organizations, we urge the State Board of Elections to take immediate action to combat dangerous disinformation, interrupt unnecessary misinformation and rumors, and quell fears being faced by newly enfranchised voters who should be clearly and consistently welcomed into the voting process,” the letter reads.

They called on the State Board of Elections to disseminate “unequivocal messaging” to citizens and poll workers clarifying five key points:

All people with felony convictions can register and vote a regular ballot so long as they are otherwise eligible to vote in this state and not currently incarcerated; The above-mentioned individuals are not required to provide any type of documentation proving that their rights have been restored to anyone; These rules apply to all individuals who are North Carolina residents, regardless of where they were originally convicted or placed on supervision; and Voting rights restrictions for individuals with felony convictions from other states are not applicable in North Carolina. If voters should have questions about their eligibility or need assistance, they may contact the State Board of Elections, call the non-partisan election protection hotline in North Carolina, 888-OUR-VOTE, or request support from Forward Justice at [email protected] .

To read the full letter, click here.

