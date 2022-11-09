fbpx

NC election results, criminal justice edition: races for county prosecutor and sheriff

By
November 9, 2022
In Courts & the Law, News

A non-comprehensive roundup of election results that will affect criminal justice across North Carolina

As with every election cycle, there were many down-ballot races across North Carolina that could alter how criminal justice is meted out in the Old North State. 

Despite the onslaught of campaign ads, US Senators and Representatives are not the elected officials who will reduce crime. Criminal justice is a local issue. To that end, sheriff candidates from all 100 of North Carolina’s counties were on the ballot this Election Day, as were district attorneys. 

A by-no-means-comprehensive list of interesting results are below, but it should also be noted that all the politicking over crime this election cycle is misleading, at best, as crime data is much more complicated than political races make it seem. Democrats did not defund the police. crime is nowhere near the record highs fear-mongered by Republicans. 

Now onto the noteworthy races and their preliminary results, which won’t be finalized until absentee ballots are counted and provisional ballots are reviewed. The State Board of Elections is scheduled to certify the results Nov. 29.

Wake County District Attorney

Lorrin Freeman won re-election as Wake County Prosecutor

Democratic Incumbent Nancy Lorrin Freeman easily beat Republican Jeff Dobson, winning 61% of the vote. Embattled in a political controversy regarding an investigation into an ad from Attorney General Josh Stein, Freeman also has been criticized for her support of the death penalty and for prosecuting people charged for low-level marijuana offenses. 

Dobson, who graduated from law school only in 2019, told The News & Observer Freeman was wasting taxpayer money chasing convictions in trials and seeking long sentences without accounting for defendants’ mitigating circumstances or criminal histories. Freeman, for her part, said changes to the justice system must be made collaboratively, or else public safety could be at risk. 

Forsyth County District Attorney

Republican Jim O’Neill won 51% of the vote in his race against Democrat Denise Hartsfield. O’Neill, the incumbent, hadn’t faced a challenger in 13 years. Hartsfield spent 19 years as a district court judge and ran on a platform emphasizing a more holistic response to the root causes of crime than the “lock ‘em up and throw away the key” ethos of the mass incarceration era. 

O’Neill, meanwhile, ran a more traditional district attorney campaign, telling the Winston-Salem Journal that Hartsfield’s policies would lead to “lawlessness, destruction and rampant crime.” He also proposed instituting a curfew for young people because of an alleged surge in crime committed by youth, despite the Winston-Salem Police Department data showing juvenile crime decreasing by 53% between 2017 and 2021.

Alamance County Sheriff

Despite his record of civil rights violations, Alamance Sheriff Terry Johnson won re-election.

Incumbent Republican Sheriff Terry S. Johnson faced his first challenger since 2010, Democrat Kelly T. White. In 2012 the U.S. Department of Justice found that Johnson discriminated against Latinos, concluding that the sheriff’s office of an “egregious pattern of racial profiling.” 

Last year Policy Watch reported that civil rights groups sued Johnson and other Alamance County officials, in federal court over limits on protests outside the courthouse and around the Confederate monument in Graham. A legal settlement allowed demonstrators areas that the Sheriff’s Office had made off limits. 

Despite his record of violating civil rights, Johnson prevailed again Tuesday, winning 58% of the vote. 

Wake County Sheriff

Voters chose not to give Republican Donnie Harrison his old job back. Harrison had been Wake County Sheriff from 2002 to 2018, and but lost to Democrat Willie Rowe, who pledged to restrict the department’s cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Harrison told Bolts earlier this year he wouldn’t renew the 287(g) program he supported when he was in office, a nod to the organizing efforts of immigrant-rights activists.

Rowe, who is Black, won earned 53% of the vote.

Columbus County Sheriff

Republican Jody Greene resigned last month after the district attorney filed a petition for his removal because of racist comments Greene had made about his Black employees in a phone call that was incidentally recorded by his opponent, Democrat Jason Soles. Greene’s resignation meant he could stay on the ballot this Election Day, giving him an opportunity to win back the seat he has held since 2018.

It worked. Greene won 54% of the vote. 

The district attorney has said he will again file a petition for removal if Greene were to win reelection. 

Pasquotank County Sheriff

Democrat Eddie Graham challenged Incumbent Republican Tommy Wooten after Wooten’s sheriff deputies shot an unarmed Black man last year. Organizers held daily protests in the aftermath calling for accountability for Wooten and the sheriffs’ office. Graham, who is Black, supported banning no-knock warrants and bringing mental health professionals on some emergency calls, an attempt to change the sheriffs’ offices de-escalation practices. 

Wooten won with 58% of the vote.

Forsyth County Sheriff

Democratic Incumbent Bobby Kimbrough Jr. handily beat his opponent, Republican Ernie Leyba, earning 65% of the vote. Leyba worked in law enforcement in Forsyth County and other counties in North Carolina, as well as in California. He stressed the importance of community policing in an interview with the Winston-Salem Journal, and said voters would see him on the street and get to know him if he were elected. Kimbrough has extensive law enforcement experience himself, starting his career in 1984. He worked for the Drug Enforcement Administration from 1995 to 2016. 

John Elliott Neville, a 56-year-old man, died on Dec. 4, 2019 after being held in Kimbrough’s jail. Video footage showed Neville had been held in a restraint position for over an hour, telling officers he couldn’t breathe. Five detention officers and a nurse were charged with involuntary manslaughter in July 2020. Neville’s death sparked protests across Winston-Salem in the summer of 2020. Kimbrough told The Journal that there was no violence during the demonstrations. 

For other noteworthy criminal justice races across the state and country, see this guide from Bolts, and this post by Christopher Cooper, a professor and the director of the Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University.

To look up the results of these and other races across North Carolina, click here.

Want more election coverage?

Visit NewsFromTheStates.com to monitor national trends and read the latest from across the States Newsroom network.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Kelan Lyons
Load More In Courts & the Law

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Budd defeats Beasley, but expected GOP ‘red wave’ is more of an uneven ripple

Repubs sweeps state appellate courts, but fall just short of veto-proof General Assembly; Dems gain in… [...]

Amid a major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say

For years, electric vehicles posed something of a chicken-and-egg problem. Mass adoption, seen as critical to… [...]

Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends

Duke Energy facility in NC cited as among the worst contamination sites, but company pushes back… [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at the fragile status of abortion rights in North Carolina on Election Day eve

Tomorrow is Election Day, and while North Carolina is not a referendum state in which citizens… [...]

When legislators veto constitutional rights

"The answer to all your questions is money." For well over 200 years, Americans have understood… [...]

Out of costume.

Editorial cartoon inspired by this recent news story. The post Out of costume. appeared first on… [...]

The hard truth that no candidate of either party has the courage to speak anymore

To the relief of just about everyone – with the possible exception of advertising sales staff… [...]

Making the best of things

The post Making the best of things appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
NC election results, criminal justice edition: races for county prosecutor and sheriff