fbpx

Tillis, Cunningham to meet in UNC discussion of friendships across the political divide

By
November 10, 2022
In Education, News

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and former N.C. State Senator Cal Cunningham, a Democrat, will meet this evening as part of UNC-Chapel Hill’s Abbey Speaker series.

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and former Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham will discuss building and maintaining friendships across the political divide.

The event, to be held at the Nelson Mandela Auditorium of the FedEx Global Education Center and livestreamed on Zoom, will focus on building and maintaining friendships across the political divide.

Cunningham challenged Tillis for his U.S. Senate seat in 2020 but failed in the wake of a sex scandal in which text messages revealed he carried on an extramarital affair while campaigning for office. The contest was then the most expensive in U.S. history, with campaigns and outside groups spending more than $280 million as the outcome helped decide control of the U.S. Senate.

Cunningham kept a low profile as the scandal erupted around him in October, which political observers said contributed to his loss. He has since remained relatively low-profile.

The discussion, co-sponsored by the UNC Institute of Politics. will be moderated by Sarah Treul Roberts, professor of Political Science and faculty director of UNC’s Program for Public Discourse.

Those interested in registering for the Tillis/Cunningham discussion  can do so here.

More information on upcoming events as part of the Abbey Speaker Series and Program for Public Discourse here.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Joe Killian
Load More In Education

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Republicans fall short of a veto-proof legislative majority, but advocates foresee tough fights on several key issues

Close votes loom on bills impacting the environment, abortion rights, gun violence, public education, LGBTQ rights… [...]

Budd defeats Beasley, but expected GOP ‘red wave’ is more of an uneven ripple

Repubs sweeps state appellate courts, but fall just short of veto-proof General Assembly; Dems gain in… [...]

Amid a major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say

For years, electric vehicles posed something of a chicken-and-egg problem. Mass adoption, seen as critical to… [...]

Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends

Duke Energy facility in NC cited as among the worst contamination sites, but company pushes back… [...]

When legislators veto constitutional rights

"The answer to all your questions is money." For well over 200 years, Americans have understood… [...]

Out of costume.

Editorial cartoon inspired by this recent news story. The post Out of costume. appeared first on… [...]

The hard truth that no candidate of either party has the courage to speak anymore

To the relief of just about everyone – with the possible exception of advertising sales staff… [...]

Making the best of things

The post Making the best of things appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Tillis, Cunningham to meet in UNC discussion of friendships across the political divide