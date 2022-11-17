fbpx

NC Appeals Court moves on voter ID constitutional amendment case

By
November 17, 2022
In News

Court of Appeals Chief Judge Donna Stroud

An update to the story published yesterday about lawyers for the state NAACP trying to get the Court of Appeals to move the constitutional amendments case back to Wake County Superior Court.

After lawyers for the NAACP petitioned the state Supreme Court for a writ of mandamus – essentially asking the high court to order the Appeals Court to act – the Appeals Court sent the case back to Superior Court.

The Supreme Court, in a 4-3 ruling, said in August that legislatures with illegally racially gerrymandered districts don’t automatically have the power to ask voters to amend the constitution. The state NAACP is challenging amendments requiring voter photo ID and capping the state income tax.

The high court sent the case back down to the trial court to have more questions answered.

To get back down to the trial court, the Appeals Court had to first sign-off. The case stalled out there.  In a Monday night email to Kym Meyer, a lawyer representing the NAACP, Appeals Court clerk Eugene H. Soar said he did not know about the Appeals Court judges’ plans for the case. In an email Wednesday, he said it had been sent back to Wake County Superior Court.

Where the case ends up exactly is still a question. Lawyers for Republican legislators want it to go to a three-judge panel, rather than to the Superior Court judge who initially ruled against them. Lawyers for the NAACP have objected, saying that a three-judge panel has already said the case is outside its jurisdiction.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Lynn Bonner
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Worries abound for criminal justice under a Republican state Supreme Court

Many advocates for reform are concerned about the high court’s rightward shift. Republicans took control of… [...]

Migrant women endured medical mistreatment at Georgia ICE facility, U.S. Senate report finds

WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Senate on an investigation panel on Tuesday grilled federal immigration… [...]

Fewer Black legislators will represent eastern NC counties that have significant African-American populations 

Five Black incumbent legislators lost elections in eastern North Carolina districts last week, contributing to an… [...]

Are Florida Republicans ready for a Trump-DeSantis clash for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination?

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decisive reelection victory last week carried significant GOP coattails throughout the state, ending… [...]

Could election results spur an immediate reversal of a landmark state Supreme Court ruling?

The North Carolina Supreme Court – or at least a slim majority of its members –… [...]

Voters to politicians: Leave abortion rights alone

So now what? What are we to make of the results of the 2022 midterms now… [...]

Order in the court

The post Order in the court appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

When legislators veto constitutional rights

"The answer to all your questions is money." For well over 200 years, Americans have understood… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
NC Appeals Court moves on voter ID constitutional amendment case