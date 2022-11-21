fbpx

Why you’ll keep getting election predictions even after inaccurate “red wave” forecasts

By
November 21, 2022
In Uncategorized
Frank Bruni, Olivia Nuzzi, Karen Tumulty at Duke's Sanford School

Frani Bruni, Olivia Nuzzi, Karen Tumulty at Duke’s Sanford School

Election polling and inaccurate predictions of a “red wave” in this year’s elections were scrutinized at a forum Saturday hosted by the DeWitt Wallace Center for Media & Democracy at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy.

Karen Tumulty, a Washington Post columnist, and Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine Washington correspondent, took on journalists’ group-think and the risks of misinterpreting polls at the forum moderated by Frank Bruni, a professor of the practice of journalism and public policy at the Sanford school and a New York Times contributing opinion writer.

Leading up to the midterm elections, news outlets reported a possible red wave, or even a  red tsunami.  After Election Day, they had to report why that didn’t happen.

“There was all this handwringing before election day about ‘were the polls going to get it wrong, was the media going to screw up again?’” Bruni said. It looks like the polls were correct in reporting the range of outcomes, he said, but the media focused only on the red wave.

“We always forget polls have margins of error,” Tumulty responded. Legacy news outlets are polling less often. On the other side of that decline has been the emergence of smaller polling operations, many with partisan leanings.

Reporters layered onto polls that showed close races the conventional wisdom about the President’s party doing poorly in the first midterm, and how the economy and other issues would be a drag on Democrats.

“We were looking at very tight margins in a lot of places but imposing what I think reasonably was a narrative on top of them because that’s the way it has always been,” Tumulty said.

Group-think in the media is a “huge problem,” Nuzzi said. “It’s just so difficult to question the premise of the conversation that you’re having. You’re talking about subjects that are immensely complicated, that are developing really quickly, you’re trying to find a shorthand, naturally, for how to discuss these complicated things.”

National media’s inaccurate “red wave” predications were fall-out from the inaccurate 2016 polling, the journalists said.

“We were so scared to screwing up again by underestimating the right and people are still so terrified of looking like idiots… that there’s this tendency to just over-correct for 2016,” Nuzzi said.

Bruni said people in the media will continue to make predictions because “it gets clicks,” that is, people read those articles online.

When news organizations publish articles based on polls, they’re usually among the most popular on their sites, he said.

“I think people love telling us we’re wrong on the tail end,” he said.  “But I think in the short term, as wrong as we’ve been, they want a vision of the future and even if ours is found to be wrong, they’ll take it over nothing.”

Important, ground-breaking reporting also draws readers, Tumulty said. She mentioned her paper’s Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, and its police shootings database.

“Sometimes, the clicks follow the good stuff, too,” she said.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Lynn Bonner
Load More In Uncategorized

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at how Buncombe County women are criminalized for poverty and substance use

A new study finds authorities rely on police and jails to address low-level charges that don’t… [...]

As utilities spend billions on transmission, support builds for independent monitoring

Advocates say the nation needs a coherent, cohesive and transparent electric system, but utility companies resist… [...]

Chancellors discuss challenges of their roles as UNC Board of Governors eyes searches

As the UNC System’s Board of Governors mulls further changes to its chancellor search process, the… [...]

Worries abound for criminal justice under a Republican state Supreme Court

Many advocates for reform are concerned about the high court’s rightward shift. Republicans took control of… [...]

Swift action

The post Swift action appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Could election results spur an immediate reversal of a landmark state Supreme Court ruling?

The North Carolina Supreme Court – or at least a slim majority of its members –… [...]

Voters to politicians: Leave abortion rights alone

So now what? What are we to make of the results of the 2022 midterms now… [...]

Order in the court

The post Order in the court appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Why you’ll keep getting election predictions even after inaccurate “red wave” forecasts