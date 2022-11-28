fbpx

Another mind-numbing mass murder brings reflection

By
November 28, 2022
In Commentary

People visit a makeshift memorial near the Club Q nightclub on November 21, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Shocked? No. Resigned? Maybe. Numb? I hope not.

The slaughter continues. On the heels of two multiple murders on or near college campuses in Virginia and Idaho the week of Nov. 12 comes news of a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub catering to the LGBTQ+ community on Nov. 19.

A gunman entered Club Q during a comedy and drag show and started shooting, killing five and wounding 25 before an Army veteran disarmed him and subdued him with the help of another bar patron. The audience in the club was a mix of gay, straight and transgender people, out for an evening’s entertainment.

I can’t even lift up my head in prayer or ask, “Why?” I’m just overwhelmed. As are most of us with hearts or souls.

Americans, as a nation, have become inured to violent death and mayhem, especially on school and college campuses. It would be somewhat comforting to think our apathy is a byproduct of living through a pandemic that has killed more than 1 million of us – so far – not to mention the 6.6 million dead worldwide. But, no, I think we started to slide into apathy with Sandy Hook and tipped over with Uvalde. Maybe earlier than that.

Now, each new alert of a twisted soul targeting children, young people and people who are not like them brings a moan, a shake of the head and a “Not again.”

All of the killings this month have been horrific, disturbing and heartbreaking. But I want to pay special attention to what happened in Colorado Springs because it involved a community that deserves as much love and as much sorrow as the athletes who died in Virginia or the sorority and fraternity members in Idaho.

We don’t know yet the motive of the alleged gunman, but it’s not hard to wonder if he wasn’t inspired to act by the environment of increasing violence and harassment against LGBTQ people by right-wing extremists and homophobic and transphobic rhetoric by conservative politicians.

Some in Colorado Springs have already made the connection.

“Our community is under attack from politicians that spew vile lies to folks that believe them and act on their hatred. How dare they try to harm our transgender and non-binary youth for their own political gain and power?” Nadine Bridges, the executive director of LGBTQ advocacy organization One Colorado, said at a vigil for the shooting victims.

The atmosphere this year has bred fear, not only among the LGBTQ community but among those of us who have relatives and friends who are part of that community.

The politicians who help spread the fear through word and deed must stop.

To the politicians: Every one of us is part of the human family. Or, as many Christians believe, we’re all created in God’s likeness. That means all of us.

My advice is to learn to live with difference. In time, you may even come to accept your neighbor as part of your family.

Sonny Albarado is the editor of the Arkansas Advocate, which first published this essay.

Load More Related Articles
  • Commentary

    Another mind-numbing mass murder brings reflection

    Shocked? No. Resigned? Maybe. Numb? I hope not. The slaughter continues. On the heels of two multiple murders on or near ...
    November 28, 2022
    5 min read
Load More By Sonny Albarado
Load More In Commentary

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: After the Club Q mass shooting, a look at violence faced by the transgender community

As the LGBTQ community observed Transgender Day of Remembrance last week, it woke to further losses.… [...]

Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is processing claims at the fastest rate in its history,… [...]

Abortion rights advocates look to build on recent electoral successes using 2024 ballot measures

Encouraged by six victories — and zero defeats — in this month’s midterm elections, abortion rights… [...]

Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan

WASHINGTON — The Department of Education announced on Tuesday it is extending the pandemic-era pause on… [...]

At the corner of Partisan and Politics

The post At the corner of Partisan and Politics appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Judges not legislators: State Supreme Court’s legitimacy depends on continued respect for precedent

Maybe the change was an inevitable byproduct of our current charged and contentious era. Maybe it… [...]

Swift action

The post Swift action appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Could election results spur an immediate reversal of a landmark state Supreme Court ruling?

The North Carolina Supreme Court – or at least a slim majority of its members –… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Another mind-numbing mass murder brings reflection