Experts to discuss reparations for slavery in UNC event

By
December 1, 2022
Reparations to Black Americans for slavery is one of the nation’s oldest and fiercest political debates. Next week, expert scholars will debate the issue as part of UNC-Chapel Hill’s Program for Public Discourse.

The December 8 event, part of the program’s Debating Public Policy Series, will bring together Dr. William Darity, professor of Public Policy at Duke University, and Dr. Randall Kennedy, law professor at Harvard University for an online discussion moderated by Dr. Osamudia James, professor at UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of Law. Registration for the 3 p.m. event, to be held over Zoom, can be found here.

Duke University’s Dr. William Darity, UNC Law Professor Osamudia James and Harvard University’s Randall Kennedy will discuss reparations in an online event through UNC-Chapel Hill’s Program for Public Discourse on Dec. 8.

Kennedy  teaches contracts, criminal law, and the regulation of race relations at Harvard. A South Carolina native, he went to Princeton University, Oxford University  and Yale Law School and served as a law clerk for  Judge J. Skelly Wright of the United States Court of Appeals and for Justice Thurgood Marshall of the United States Supreme Court.

Darity has served as chair of the Department of African and African American Studies at Duke and was the founding director of the university’s Research Network on Racial and Ethnic Inequality. He has served as director of the Institute of African American Research, director of the Moore Undergraduate Research Apprenticeship Program, director of the Undergraduate Honors Program in economics, and director of Graduate Studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

