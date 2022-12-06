Landmark voting rights case to be heard by Supreme Court Wednesday (podcast)

It has been called the “biggest threat to free and fair elections” in the United States. And on Wednesday Republican lawmakers will argue in support of a fringe theory known as the “independent state legislature doctrine” that could forever change our elections.

Moore v. Harper has been in the headlines a lot this week, but if you don’t fully understand the history of the landmark case or what’s at stake in this dangerous power grab, make time today to listen to Policy Watch’s recent interview with Common Cause North Carolina executive director Bob Phillips:

After oral arguments are heard tomorrow, a number of pro-democracy groups will hold a press conference outside the U.S. Supreme Court. That event will feature speakers from Common Cause, the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, the N.C. League of Conservation Voters, the National Redistricting Foundation and the legal teams at global law firm Hogan Lovells.

NC Policy Watch will also provide coverage of the proceedings.

