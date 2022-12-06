New report explores economic value of America’s community colleges

A new report commissioned by the American Association of Community Colleges explores something the the UNC System’s Board of Governors and its president, Peter Hans, have been emphasizing the last few years: return on investment.

As a former president of the state’s 58-campus community college system, Hans has repeatedly discussed the importance of fully understanding the benefits, mostly financial, students can expect for what they and their families spend when getting a degree at universities in the UNC system. That emphasis has disturbed some who worry programs in the humanities, the performing arts and social work may lose funding or even be eliminated because graduates don’t make as much money as students in some other majors. But the emphasis on return on investment has been welcomed by many members of the board of governors and individual trustees at the individual universities who would like to see them run more like private businesses with an emphasis on credentialing students for higher-paying employment.

The new report, titled The Economic Value of America’s Community Colleges, suggests community colleges are well ahead on conversations about return on investment and economic impact.

Among the report’s findings: America’s community colleges supported more than 10.6 million jobs in the 2019-2020 period it examines for a total alumni economic impact of $898.5 billion. The industries which saw the largest impact were health care and social assistance, retail, non-education government work and professional and technical services.

From the report:

Society as a whole in the U.S. benefits from the presence of America’s community colleges in two major ways. Primarily, society benefits from an increased economic base in the nation. This is attributed to the added income from students’ increased lifetime earnings (added student income) and increased business output (added business income), which raise economic prosperity in the U.S. For every dollar of public money invested in America’s community colleges, taxpayers will receive a cumulative value of $6.80 over the course of the students’ working lives. Benefits to society also consist of the savings generated by the improved lifestyles of America’s community colleges’ students. As discussed in the previous section, education is statistically correlated with a variety of lifestyle changes that generate social savings. Note that these costs are avoided by the consumers but are distinct from the costs avoided by the taxpayers outlined above. Healthcare savings include avoided medical costs associated with smoking, alcohol dependence, obesity, drug abuse, and depression. Justice system savings include avoided costs to the government and society due to less judicial activity. Income assistance savings include reduced welfare and unemployment claims. Altogether, the social benefits of America’s community colleges equal a present value of $1.3 trillion. These benefits include $893.7 billion in added student income, $358.0 billion in added business income, and $35.8 billion in social savings related to health, crime, and income assistance in the U.S. People in the U.S. invested a present value total of $110.7 billion in America’s community colleges in FY 2019-20. The investment includes all federal, state, and local government funding to the colleges and student costs. The benefit-cost ratio for society is 11.6, equal to the $1.3 trillion in benefits divided by the $110.7 billion in costs. In other words, for every dollar invested in America’s community colleges, people in the U.S. will receive a cumulative value of $11.60 in benefits. The benefits of this investment will occur for as long as America’s community colleges’ students remain employed in the national workforce.

Read the full report here.

