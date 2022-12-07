First glance: Major North Carolina voting rights case to be heard today, here’s where to listen in

Crowds began lining up early this morning outside the U.S. Supreme Court where oral arguments will be heard today in Moore v. Harper.

Legal scholars and pro-democracy groups want the High Court to reject North Carolina Republicans’ claim that legislatures should be the sole state authority setting rules for federal elections.

As the Associated Press’ Mark Sherman explains:

The Republicans are advancing a concept called the independent legislature theory, never before adopted by the Supreme Court but cited approvingly by four conservative justices. A broad ruling could threaten hundreds of election laws, require separate rules for federal and state elections on the same ballot and lead to new efforts to redraw congressional districts to maximize partisan advantage.

You can listen to the proceedings this morning starting at 10 a.m. at https://www.supremecourt.gov/oral_arguments/live.aspx

This was the scene this morning outside the court:

