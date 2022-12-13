fbpx

As the Respect for Marriage Act becomes law, the reality that much more work remains

December 13, 2022
President Joe Biden will make history Tuesday with the signing of the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act at a White House ceremony. The legislation repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act and offers federal recognition to same-sex and interracial marriage across state lines while protecting religious liberty.

Equality NC Executive Director Kendra Johnson has said the legislation is a crucial first step, but comprehensive federal protections are needed from the onslaught of “hateful legislation and policy being enacted on the state level.”

Johnson recently sat down with NC Policy Watch’s Rob Schofield to discusses recent attacks against the LGBTQ community, recent victories, how to become a better ally, and why there is hope for 2023. Click below to listen to our podcast:

