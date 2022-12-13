fbpx

Report details Mark Meadows’ frightening texts surrounding Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election

By
December 13, 2022
In Defending Democracy, News

Rep. Mark Meadows speaks to reporters in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol as debate on the articles of impeachment against President Trump continues on December 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In case you missed it, be sure to check out the new and remarkable reports from the good people at Talking Points Memo detailing former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows’ text messages in and around the events of January 6, 2021 — what one author has dubbed the “roadmap to an insurrection.”

Among Meadows’ paranoid and delusional correspondents: North Carolina congressmen Dan Bishop and Greg Murphy and present day Senator-elect Ted Budd.

Indy Week editor Jane Porter provided the following handy guide to the TPM posts in this morning’s IW newsletter:

It’s been a while since we’ve checked in on the traitorous actions of former congressman and Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows surrounding the 2020 election and plots to overturn it.

Now, on the nearly two-year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, the news org Talking Points Memo is out with a series on Meadows’ text messages, including reporting on a scheme to reverse the vote for Biden in Arizona and a report publicly documenting Meadows’s text message exchanges with 34 members of congress for the first time over such plots which, TPM notes, include “battle cries, crackpot legal theories, and ‘invoking Marshall law!!”

Read the intro to TPM’s series of reporting on more than 2,000 text messages Meadows turned over to the U.S. House Select Committee investigating January 6.

Then read the full log of some 450 messages between Meadows and Republican members of congress who are helpfully indexed by name, state, and reaction at the bottom of the story.

Then go deeper on the machinations in Arizona with that state’s congressman Andy Biggs to reverse the vote and the coordination between Meadows and Pennsylvania Rep. and Freedom Caucus chair Scott Perry on the scheme to seize voting machines from across the United States in order to, somehow, declare Trump the 2020 presidential election winner.

Wild stuff! Now that we have it all laid out in one place, doesn’t it seem like Meadows should go to prison for treason or something? Or is Meadows simply a not-very-smart but non-criminal victim of his own credulity and blind faith in Donald Trump?

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Rob Schofield
Load More In Defending Democracy

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Supreme Court admissions case from NC could help upend nation’s environmental justice laws

In recent years, more states have crafted environmental justice policies to help communities of color plagued by polluted air… [...]

Monday numbers: The cost of higher education and economic value of community colleges

Worried about the economy and rattled by a global pandemic that upended the traditional university experience,… [...]

North Carolina LGBTQ community struggles with more threats, violence as visibility grows

Days before two Moore County power stations were shot in a targeted attack, plunging 45,000 people… [...]

On second attempt, proposed Wake charter school gets ‘improbable’ green light

The leaders of Heritage Collegiate Leadership Academy of Wake County (HCLA-Wake) sailed through a second-round interview… [...]

Home for the holidays?

Cartoon inspired by this story. The post Home for the holidays? appeared first on NC Policy… [...]

Five steps Gov. Cooper can take to ensure the Leandro ruling benefits students for years to come

In November, the Supreme Court handed down a landmark ruling in the long-running Leandro court case.… [...]

Cooper administration should bring same approach it brought to education funding to serving people with disabilities

One of the most hopeful developments to occur in decades with respect to the public services,… [...]

Christmas Wishes

The post Christmas Wishes appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Report details Mark Meadows’ frightening texts surrounding Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election