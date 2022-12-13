Report details Mark Meadows’ frightening texts surrounding Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election

In case you missed it, be sure to check out the new and remarkable reports from the good people at Talking Points Memo detailing former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows’ text messages in and around the events of January 6, 2021 — what one author has dubbed the “roadmap to an insurrection.”

Among Meadows’ paranoid and delusional correspondents: North Carolina congressmen Dan Bishop and Greg Murphy and present day Senator-elect Ted Budd.

Indy Week editor Jane Porter provided the following handy guide to the TPM posts in this morning’s IW newsletter:

It’s been a while since we’ve checked in on the traitorous actions of former congressman and Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows surrounding the 2020 election and plots to overturn it. Now, on the nearly two-year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, the news org Talking Points Memo is out with a series on Meadows’ text messages, including reporting on a scheme to reverse the vote for Biden in Arizona and a report publicly documenting Meadows’s text message exchanges with 34 members of congress for the first time over such plots which, TPM notes, include “battle cries, crackpot legal theories, and ‘invoking Marshall law!!” Read the intro to TPM’s series of reporting on more than 2,000 text messages Meadows turned over to the U.S. House Select Committee investigating January 6. Then read the full log of some 450 messages between Meadows and Republican members of congress who are helpfully indexed by name, state, and reaction at the bottom of the story. Then go deeper on the machinations in Arizona with that state’s congressman Andy Biggs to reverse the vote and the coordination between Meadows and Pennsylvania Rep. and Freedom Caucus chair Scott Perry on the scheme to seize voting machines from across the United States in order to, somehow, declare Trump the 2020 presidential election winner. Wild stuff! Now that we have it all laid out in one place, doesn’t it seem like Meadows should go to prison for treason or something? Or is Meadows simply a not-very-smart but non-criminal victim of his own credulity and blind faith in Donald Trump?

