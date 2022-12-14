A must-watch documentary on the victims of Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

NC Policy Watch’s Lisa Sorg has written extensively since May about North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew. Indeed, many hurricane survivors are still waiting to go home, stuck in cramped motel rooms, anxious to learn when ReBuildNC will tell them their homes are repaired and safe to return to.

Last night, WRAL-TV’s documentary team took a deeper dive into the issue in their latest documentary “Aftermath: North Carolina Hurricane Victims Left Behind.”

Investigative reporter and producer Cristin Severance along with photojournalist Jay Jennings interviewed those stuck in limbo, the head of the ReBuild NC program, and Governor Roy Cooper.

The documentary is well worth your time ahead of today’s legislative hearing in which lawmakers will be seeking an update from where things stood in September.

Click below to watch WRAL-TV’s “Aftermath: North Carolina Hurricane Victims Left Behind”:

The documentary will be rebroadcast on WRAZ FOX50 on Saturday, December 17 at 5 p.m.

