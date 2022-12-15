fbpx

Civil rights attorney Allison Riggs tabbed for the state Court of Appeals

By
December 15, 2022
In Courts & the Law, News

Attorney Allison Riggs, seen here in a screenshot from an NC Policy Watch interview, was appointed today to the state Court of Appeals by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Gov. Roy Cooper today appointed Allison Riggs, Co-Executive Director and Chief Counsel for Voting Rights at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice to the state Court of Appeals. Riggs will serve the final two years of the term of Richard Dietz, who was elected to the state Supreme Court last month.

In making the announcement, Cooper lauded Riggs’ experience and intellect, saying in a press statement, “Allison Riggs is a brilliant attorney and an experienced litigator who has spent her career fighting for fairness and defending people’s constitutional rights. I am confident that she will continue to serve our state with distinction and be a great asset to the bench.”

Riggs has gained prominence in recent years as an outspoken critic of gerrymandering and voter suppression efforts and defender of the rights of racial minorities. She joined the Southern Coalition in 2009 under then executive director and founder Anita Earls. Earls was elected to the North Carolina Supreme Court in November 2018.

Riggs was among the attorneys who successfully represented Common Cause North Carolina in the state court case of Harper v. Hall that resulted in the North Carolina Supreme Court striking down the General Assembly’s unlawful gerrymandering of legislative and congressional districts. She also served as a member of the legal team that defended the ruling earlier this month when legislators appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court in the case now known as Moore v. Harper.

Common Cause North Carolina executive director Bob Phillips, who has worked with Riggs for several years, lauded her selection.“Allison is an extraordinary attorney with true dedication to the law, justice and our constitution,” he said. “She has been a tireless advocate for protecting the rights of all North Carolinians, standing up for marginalized communities and holding those in power accountable to the people of our state. We congratulate Allison on joining the North Carolina Court of Appeals.”

Riggs’ co-executive director at the Southern Coalition, Ryan Roberson, expressed mixed emotions about the news. “It is with both joy and sadness that I congratulate Allison on this well-deserved appointment,” said Roberson. “I know she will continue to serve the citizens of North Carolina well from the bench. I also want to thank her for her years of service to SCSJ and her help growing the organization — it’s because of her work that we’ll be able to continue serving people all across the Southern United States.”

Click here to see Riggs’s remarks in a video of an August NC Policy Watch Crucial Conversation event that explored the Moore v. Harper case.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Rob Schofield
Load More In Courts & the Law

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates say Congress should do the same.

Bond referenda successes in Buncombe County and Charlotte seen as emblematic of growing national support Voters… [...]

FTX failure divides lawmakers on how tough to get with crypto regulation

NC's Patrick McHenry defends cryptocurrency industry at House Financial Services Committee hearing; Senator-elect Ted Budd is… [...]

Staffing shortages at NC juvenile detention centers: So bad that, ‘If you show up to work today, you get a bonus.’

Detention centers are badly overcrowded and under-resourced, according to a committee presentation last week. There are… [...]

Scientists announce a fusion breakthrough with big implications for clean energy

Scientists at a U.S. national laboratory announced Tuesday that they achieved fusion ignition, a breakthrough decades… [...]

NC Treasurer puts politics ahead of humanity’s future

Can morality play a role in capitalism? Should it? Human society has, of course, wrestled with… [...]

Home for the holidays?

Cartoon inspired by this story. The post Home for the holidays? appeared first on NC Policy… [...]

Five steps Gov. Cooper can take to ensure the Leandro ruling benefits students for years to come

In November, the Supreme Court handed down a landmark ruling in the long-running Leandro court case.… [...]

Cooper administration should bring same approach it brought to education funding to serving people with disabilities

One of the most hopeful developments to occur in decades with respect to the public services,… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Civil rights attorney Allison Riggs tabbed for the state Court of Appeals