fbpx

U.S. Senate votes to bar TikTok from government devices as state bans multiply

By
December 16, 2022
In News
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Jacob Fischler
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
NC providers, advocates to try again for legislative action to improve maternal health and birth outcomes

State legislators will soon get another look at a plan aimed at improving maternal health in… [...]

Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates say Congress should do the same.

Bond referenda successes in Buncombe County and Charlotte seen as emblematic of growing national support Voters… [...]

FTX failure divides lawmakers on how tough to get with crypto regulation

NC's Patrick McHenry defends cryptocurrency industry at House Financial Services Committee hearing; Senator-elect Ted Budd is… [...]

Staffing shortages at NC juvenile detention centers: So bad that, ‘If you show up to work today, you get a bonus.’

Detention centers are badly overcrowded and under-resourced, according to a committee presentation last week. There are… [...]

NC Treasurer puts politics ahead of humanity’s future

Can morality play a role in capitalism? Should it? Human society has, of course, wrestled with… [...]

Home for the holidays?

Cartoon inspired by this story. The post Home for the holidays? appeared first on NC Policy… [...]

Five steps Gov. Cooper can take to ensure the Leandro ruling benefits students for years to come

In November, the Supreme Court handed down a landmark ruling in the long-running Leandro court case.… [...]

Cooper administration should bring same approach it brought to education funding to serving people with disabilities

One of the most hopeful developments to occur in decades with respect to the public services,… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
U.S. Senate votes to bar TikTok from government devices as state bans multiply