Voting rights groups want two local elections board members who disparaged state election administration and a federal judge removed from their posts

Five voting rights groups are supporting a complaint against two members of the Surry County Board of Elections who said they do not like how election laws are administered.

Surry Board secretary Jerry Forestieri and board member Timothy DeHaan presented a letter disparaging U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Biggs at the November meeting where local elections board members were to sign off on the general election vote count. In their letter, Forestieri and DeHaan wrote that they believe federal court decisions disallowing voter photo ID and voter residency challenges are illegitimate, and that they disagree with the way elections are administered.

Surry County has been a hub for election denial activity in North Carolina.

Bob Hall, the retired executive director of the voting rights group Democracy North Carolina, filed a complaint with the state Board of Elections based on Forestieri and DeHaan’s letter, asking the state Board of Elections to remove the two from their posts.

The state Board of Elections is scheduled to discuss Hall’s complaint Monday, and will likely decide whether to set a hearing or dismiss Hall’s complaint.

“Jerry Forestieri and Tim DeHaan are both saying they do not accept the legitimacy of election law administered by the NC State Board of Elections or the legitimacy of the federal court’s rulings,” Hall wrote. Both “disparage and oppose the administration of our election laws and should be removed from office.”

Advance North Carolina, Democracy North Carolina, the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, Common Cause North Carolina, and North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections sent the state Board a letter backing Hall’s request.

Forestieri and DeHaan “intentionally and undeniably violated their oaths and sworn duties,” the letter said. Moreover, the board members’ letter was “a gross misreading and misinterpretation of two federal court decisions,” the voting rights groups wrote.

Forestieri and DeHaan initially wanted their letter attached to the document certifying the accuracy of the Surry County vote count. When they couldn’t do that, the board decided to attach the letter to the meeting minutes. Forestieri decided not to sign the vote certification, while DeHaan did sign it.

A recording of the meeting shows someone noting that one of the federal court decisions Forestieri didn’t agree with was issued in 2018. He asked why Forestieri sat on a board for so long administering laws he did not like.

Forestieri said at the meeting that he went back to read the court opinion and a state elections memo after someone tried to bring a voter challenge.

“Yes, based upon where we got today, there is a serious question to consider whether continuing on this board or not be on this board, which I fully recognized when I made the decision not to sign the certification,’ Forestieri said at the time.

DeHaan could not be reached for comment Friday.

In a text message Friday, Forestieri wrote: “Nothing to respond to at this time. NCSBE [North Carolina State Board of Elections] received a complaint. They will decide Monday if it has enough merit to schedule a hearing. Any reply is unnecessary to consider and/or present unless and until the hearing. This current practice of trying clashing viewpoints out of proper order is where public relations, gossip, and mis/dis/mal-information get twisted by editors to suit their own prejudice. I don’t have or want a PR team to manage news cycles for me.”

