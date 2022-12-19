Adult care home owner cannot sue NC regulatory agency, state Supreme Court says

An adult care home and its owner cannot sue the state Department of Health and Human Services over its regulatory actions, the state Supreme Court ruled.

The court in an opinion issued Friday reversed an Appeals Court decision that would have allowed Cedarbrook Residential Center in McDowell County and owner Fred Leonard to pursue a claim against DHHS.

Cedarbrook and Leonard’s claims are barred by sovereign immunity, Justice Sam Ervin IV wrote, and they failed to bring a viable negligence claim against DHHS.

Justice Anita Earls wrote a concurring opinion saying she agreed the Appeals Court decision should be reversed but would not join in the rest of the majority opinion because it discussed issues it didn’t need to.

Chief Justice Paul Newby and Justice Phil Berger Jr. dissented.

In 2015, state inspectors reported numerous violations at Cedarbrook that included lax supervision of residents, residents trading sex for money and sodas, admission of dangerous residents, and other problems. DHHS froze new admissions to Cedarbrook for about eight months and threatened to revoke its license.

The two sides ended up settling, with DHHS withdrawing its allegations in exchange for an agreement that Cedarbrook would make certain improvements.

Cedarbrook and Leonard filed a claim with the Industrial Commission alleging that DHHS had been negligent in inspecting and regulating the facility, and sought to recover increased operating costs, lost revenue from the admissions freeze, and lost profits from a planned sale. Leonard sought the maximum $1 million under the state Tort Claims Act.

Cedarbrook lawyer Joseph Ponzi argued that DHHS owes a “duty of care” to the entities it regulates.

The NC Senior Living Association and the NC Assisted Living Association filed a friend of the court brief siding with Leonard and Cedarbrook.

A lawyer with Disability Rights NC raised an alarm about the Appeals Court decision earlier this year, saying it could have a chilling effect on regulators.

Adam K. Doerr, a lawyer representing DHHS wrote in a court brief that the allowing Cedarbrook to sue would undermine the regulatory structure the legislature built to keep adult care home residents safe.

