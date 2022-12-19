fbpx

Bookman: Georgia’s gift to Trump is a lump of coal in stocking

By
December 19, 2022
In Commentary

Veteran Georgia commentator Jay Bookman reports that Donald Trump may have met his Waterloo in the Peach State. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

When the history books about Donald Trump are written – and believe me, there will be many – Georgia will have earned a place of pride. It’s only a mild exaggeration to say that Georgia has been to Trump what Waterloo was to Napoleon, what Saratoga was to King George and his redcoats, what Gettysburg and Pickett’s Charge were to the Confederacy.

Georgia, more than any other place in the country, was where it all went bad for Trump, and he knows it.

It was Georgia where the mythology of Trump first gave way to the reality of Trump, where his excesses finally had electoral consequences, where a few of his fellow Republicans showed the guts to stand up to him, where those same few Republicans proved it was possible to survive his anger and spite, and where voters first showed a willingness to punish the feckless cowardice of candidates who groveled too openly at Trump’s feet.

It hasn’t come easy. That must be part of the story too, because important things rarely are. Trump maintains a considerable fan base in the state, and as investigations continue, we’re learning the extraordinary, anti-constitutional lengths that Republican state legislators and members of Congress were willing to go to defy the votes of Georgia citizens and keep Trump in power. Those efforts failed, and overall these past two years have been Georgia’s finest moment, when the motto on its flag – “Wisdom, Justice, Moderation” – proved more than words.

The defiance began, of course, in November of 2020, when Trump lost the state by 11,780 votes. He had clearly taken Georgia for granted, and the shame and humiliation of defeat in a previously deep-red state rattled him, shaking him to the point that he lost whatever small sense of proportion he once possessed.

“There’s no way I lost Georgia,” he ranted in his now infamous post-election phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “There’s no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes.”

In re-reading that conversation, I count almost two dozen times that Trump insisted there was no way, simply no way he could have lost Georgia:“We won very substantially in Georgia. You even see it by rally size, frankly. We won the state and we won it very substantially and easily. I think I probably did win it by half a million.”

“We won the election,” he insisted at another point. “As the governors of major states and the surrounding states said, there is no way you lost Georgia. As the Georgia politicians say, there is no way you lost Georgia. Nobody … everyone knows I won it by hundreds of thousands of votes.”

“Well Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong,” responded Raffensperger, ever the engineer.

A few days later, in a runoff on Jan. 5, 2021, Georgia voters who hadn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate in 20 years elected two of them in a single day, again as a rebuke to Trump. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ran good, smart campaigns, but it was Trump who gave them their narrow margins of victory, who sabotaged the two Republican incumbents by demanding that they support his effort to overturn the election.

David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler certainly did as Trump ordered – anything to please the boss — but Georgia voters just weren’t having it. In 2022, voters in states such as Arizona, Pennsylvania and Nevada also rejected candidates who echoed Trump’s “Stop the Steal” nonsense, but it happened here first, when it mattered most.

His thirst for vengeance unsatiated, Trump then tried to make examples of Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp, who had committed the unpardonable sin of placing loyalty to the Constitution over loyalty to Trump. He hand-selected submissive primary challengers to those who had dared defy him, believing that his grip on Georgia Republican voters was still strong, that they would show him the blind loyalty that Kemp and Raffensperger would not.

Instead those GOP voters — with strategic assistance from more than a few Democrats – reaffirmed their commitment to a government of laws, not of men, in the process shattering Trump’s aura of invincibility. Raffensperger won his GOP primary by 19 points; Kemp won by 52 points. Last week, Georgia did it once again, rejecting Trump’s hand-picked Senate candidate, Herschel Walker, as not just inadequate but insulting.

Georgia’s role in protecting American democracy may have yet another important chapter. We don’t know what Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will decide once all the evidence has been gathered and assessed, but Georgia may also become the first place in which Trump is held legally and criminally accountable for his actions.

That would put a pretty little bow on the thing.

So, in conclusion …

Merry Christmas, America, and you’re welcome.

Love,
Georgia

Veteran journalist Jay Bookman is a regular contributor to the Georgia Recorder, which first published this commentary.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Jay Bookman
Load More In Commentary

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A look at juvenile justice in North Carolina, three years into Raise the Age

Nearly 13,500 teenagers had their crimes adjudicated in the juvenile justice system; under the old model… [...]

Frustration, disbelief and a call for resignation: Lawmakers grill hurricane recovery official at oversight hearing

Laura Hogshead did not lose her job as the head of ReBuild NC on Wednesday, as… [...]

NC providers, advocates to try again for legislative action to improve maternal health and birth outcomes

State legislators will soon get another look at a plan aimed at improving maternal health in… [...]

Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates say Congress should do the same.

Bond referenda successes in Buncombe County and Charlotte seen as emblematic of growing national support Voters… [...]

‘Bad Santa’ 2022

The post ‘Bad Santa’ 2022 appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

NC Treasurer puts politics ahead of humanity’s future

Can morality play a role in capitalism? Should it? Human society has, of course, wrestled with… [...]

Home for the holidays?

Cartoon inspired by this story. The post Home for the holidays? appeared first on NC Policy… [...]

Five steps Gov. Cooper can take to ensure the Leandro ruling benefits students for years to come

In November, the Supreme Court handed down a landmark ruling in the long-running Leandro court case.… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Bookman: Georgia’s gift to Trump is a lump of coal in stocking