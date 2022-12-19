fbpx

NC elections board will hold removal hearings for two Surry County elections officials who put their disdain for voting rules in writing

By
December 19, 2022
The state Board of Election will hold hearings to consider removing two Surry County elections board members who signed a letter disparaging state elections administration and a U.S. District Court judge.

The state board voted unanimously hold a hearing on Surry Board secretary Jerry Forestieri. The state board split 3-2, with Republicans opposed, on conducting a hearing on Surry board member Timothy DeHaan.

Both men signed a letter disagreeing with rules on elections administration and calling federal court orders on voter photo ID and voter challenges based on addresses illegitimate.

A date for the hearings was not set, but state Elections Board Chairman Damon Circosta said they would not be held before the end of this year.

Bob Hall, former executive director of Democracy North Carolina filed the complaint. It is supported by five voting rights groups.

Surry County is a hub for election denial in North Carolina.

The Forestieri and DeHaan letter says that they believe the general election was conducted “in full compliance with applicable laws,” save for an action of one poll worker.

(Affidavits say that the poll worker told voters that a candidate for the Dobson Board of Commissioners was deceased. The candidate is alive. The state Board of Elections voted unanimously Monday to hold a new Dobson election.)

Forestieri did not certify the results of the general election based on his views on court orders and elections rules. DeHaan did sign off on certification.

Republicans on the state board agreed to hold a hearing on Forestieri, but didn’t want one for DeHaan.

DeHaan did his job, said Stacy “Four” Eggers IV, and putting DeHaan through a hearing would have a “chilling effect” on free speech.  There’s a difference between following the rule of law and expressing a disagreement with it, Eggers said.

Circosta agreed that the circumstances are different, but still wanted hearings for both Surry board members.

“One did not discharge their duty while acknowledging everything is in order,” Circosta said. “I still have some significant reservations whether Mr. DeHaan’s actions warrant removal. I think it’s important we find out. I don’t have my mind made up. It’s important we do discuss these issues.”

Support Our Work
