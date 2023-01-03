Comings and goings on Capitol Hill (podcasts)

The 118th Congress will take the oath of office today and five new members joining North Carolina’s congressional delegation in the U.S. House. With the changing of the guard, make time to listen to Policy Watch’s recent interviews with veteran outgoing congressmen David Price (NC-04) and G.K. Butterfield (NC-01).

Price who represented the Triangle-area for more than 33 years joined Rob Schofield to discuss his many years of service in Washington, the successes of which he’s most proud, and his hopes and concerns for the future.

And just before the holidays, Congressman G.K. Butterfield sat down with us to reflect on his long career of public service, the accomplishments of the outgoing Congress, and some of the challenges that face American democracy:

Valerie Foushee will succeed Price representing the 4th district, and Don Davis will replace Butterfield in the 1st district. Other newcomers in North Carolina’s delegation will include: Chuck Edwards in the 11th district, Wiley Nickel in the 13th and Jeff Jackson in the 14ths. On the Senate side, Ted Budd will join Sen. Thom Tillis in the U.S. Senate.

Republish