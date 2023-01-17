fbpx

On MLK holiday, a renewed push to address poverty, voting rights: ‘We cannot be silent or unseen.’

By
January 17, 2023
In News, Voting

Bishop William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, used the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to demand the president and congressional leadership on both sides of the aisle meet with poor and low-wealth people and religious leaders to address the policy decisions that have held millions of Americans in poverty.

“Sadly, many will go to King events today and claim to honor the prophet. Elected officials on both sides of the aisle will go while even today, they are standing diametrically opposed to the things he fought for: addressing systemic poverty, addressing racism, [and] ensuring voter protection,” said Barber in a videotaped message.

Barber also called out the Moore v. Harper case now before the U.S. Supreme Court, in which Republicans are arguing that state courts should not have the power to review laws for federal elections, including congressional redistricting plans, passed by state legislatures.

“That’s not going forward. That’s going backwards,” said Barber. “That’s not the dream, that’s the nightmare.”

The Poor People’s Campaign plans to dispatch its members in the coming weeks to meet with congressional representatives urging action in the 118th Congress on living wages, voting rights, and healthcare for all.

“Our job is to pick up the work. Every round must go higher,” Barber told the audience honoring King’s legacy.

Last month, Barber, the founder of the Moral Monday movement and former head of the N.C. NAACP, announced plans to lead a new center at the Yale Divinity School.

Click below to watch an excerpt of his remarks on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday:

 

 

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Clayton Henkel
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday number: A closer look at the mounting toll of fentanyl on the nation’s youth

Last year, Policy Watch delved into the epidemic within the opioid epidemic: the terrifying rise of… [...]

States that limit business with banks that ‘boycott’ fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says

Republican state policymakers’ efforts to boost fossil fuels by prohibiting their governments from doing business with… [...]

Committee pitches juvenile justice funding as legislative session begins

The proposals were included within the final report written by the Juvenile Jurisdiction Advisory Committee. A… [...]

Utilities Commission approves new plan to reduce carbon emissions, but advocates are underwhelmed

Around 6 o’clock on the evening of Friday, Dec. 30, when anyone who could be was… [...]

North Carolina House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill

It’s been almost seven years since North Carolina Republican lawmakers and then-Gov. Pat McCrory hastily concocted… [...]

Surprise votes!

The post Surprise votes! appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Job #1 for the 2023 General Assembly: ending easily preventable deaths

State government has scores of vitally important roles to play in modern North Carolina. The list… [...]

The new squeaker of the House.

The post The new squeaker of the House. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
On MLK holiday, a renewed push to address poverty, voting rights: ‘We cannot be silent or unseen.’