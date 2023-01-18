fbpx

Josh Stein announces 2024 gubernatorial bid

January 18, 2023
Attorney General Josh Stein has officially entered the 2024 race to become North Carolina’s next governor. Stein announced his run with a three minute video on social media, pledging to fight for North Carolina’s future.

About 30 seconds of the ad is devoted to the incendiary rhetoric of Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, who is widely expected to make his own run. Robinson has called homosexuality ‘filth’, pushed for banning abortions, and said that men not women are called by God to leadership positions.

A December poll of likely Republican voters showed Robinson with a strong lead over other possible GOP primary challengers, including former Gov. Pat McCrory.

Stein, who has held the position of state’s attorney general since 2017, is running on his record of protecting consumers and bringing a record amount of opioid settlement money to North Carolina.

Click below to watch Stein’s opening ad.

A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

