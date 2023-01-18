fbpx

U.S. House agriculture leaders discuss anti-hunger measures in upcoming farm bill

By
January 18, 2023
In agriculture, News
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Ariana Figueroa
Load More In agriculture

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
NC Supreme Court justice discusses work of Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice at Greensboro event

Anita Earls touts progress in combating criminal justice inequities, calls for work at state and local… [...]

Child vaccination rates, already down because of COVID, fall again

Child vaccination rates dipped into dangerous territory during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, when… [...]

Monday number: A closer look at the mounting toll of fentanyl on the nation’s youth

Last year, Policy Watch delved into the epidemic within the opioid epidemic: the terrifying rise of… [...]

States that limit business with banks that ‘boycott’ fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says

Republican state policymakers’ efforts to boost fossil fuels by prohibiting their governments from doing business with… [...]

North Carolina House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill

It’s been almost seven years since North Carolina Republican lawmakers and then-Gov. Pat McCrory hastily concocted… [...]

Surprise votes!

The post Surprise votes! appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Job #1 for the 2023 General Assembly: ending easily preventable deaths

State government has scores of vitally important roles to play in modern North Carolina. The list… [...]

The new squeaker of the House.

The post The new squeaker of the House. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
U.S. House agriculture leaders discuss anti-hunger measures in upcoming farm bill